Raiders women's soccer off to promising start

Central Community College (CCC) women's soccer won just two matches all of last season. Through five matches this year, the Raiders have already matched that total. They've also scored 11 goals, two shy of last year's season total.

"It's been going pretty well. We won a couple games against some good competition and the ones we lost were against the No. 7 team in the country and a team in a higher division than us," Raiders head coach Jamie Bennett said. "Overall, I'm really happy with where we're at right now. I think we're getting ready for conference play."

CCC is 2-2-1 through five matches. After a 1-0 defeat to No. 7 Northeast Community College on Aug. 18, it drew 0-0 with Central Wyoming College.

The Raiders earned their first win of the season against College of St. Mary JV 1-0 on Aug. 24 behind a goal from midfielder Janette Ortiz. They won their second match 10-0 on Aug. 28 at Dakota County Technical College. On Saturday, the Raiders lost 2-0 at Northeastern Junior College.

The Raiders have had five different athletes score so far. Freshman Lucia Kreysing and sophomore Janette Ortiz leads the team with three goals. Sophomore transfer Steph Adby has scored twice to go with four assists.

Last year's top goal scorer, Rylee Eschliman, has one goal through four matches as she's battling injuries.

"It's good to have the balance. The other team can't focus on that one player, but at the same time, I'm looking for somebody to step up and be that main player," Bennett said. "I want somebody to kind of shoulder the burden, throw the team on her back and say I'm going to get us a goal. Hopefully, somebody like that will emerge, but yet at the same time we can still have other people step up when needed."

Bennett said the midfield has done a good job in finding pockets on the pitch to funnel the attack while also providing support in front of the backline.

"I think they're doing well, especially in the defensive mid. They're playing really, really well. Attacking mids (midfielders) are doing well," he said. "We just need to get our forward to anticipate a little bit sooner versus to reacting, but I think we're controlling the midfield a whole lot better than we've had since I've been here."

The Raiders have only conceded three goals all season thanks to an improved backline. Hannah Beach, Kaylee Gerber, Lilli Reiser and Katty Tercero have all started four games this season. Freshmen defenders Grace Witte and Kim Corzo played in three games and Katana Gould competed in two matches.

As the defense holds its own on the field, Bennett is looking for the attack to put a larger stamp in the match.

"Defensively, we're able to hold our own, but there are some times when their defense has a little too much time on the ball or wins the ball too easily," Bennett said. "I would like to see us have a little bit more of an attitude and a little bit more of an urgency to attack and score."

The Raiders will play a road game Saturday at Morningside JV before returning home for a three-game home stand starting on Wednesday. Bennett said the team is having fun and doing their thing.

"It's a lot easier when you are winning and having success," he said. "Hopefully we can keep that going."