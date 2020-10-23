Red Report: Husker DBs got in their workouts this offseason

Dicaprio Bootle delivers the information in such a matter-of-fact way that it would be easy to have it slip past without much further consideration.

In discussing how he and his fellow Nebraska defensive backs kept motivated during a trying offseason, he mentioned that the Husker secondary worked out together three, four, sometimes five times per day.

Wait, really?

“Sometimes it would be like 30 minutes,” Bootle, a senior corner and freshly minted captain, said this week. “We’d just work a specific area, come back later and do something else. We always made sure we lifted during the day, always made sure we got some type of conditioning component in and always made sure that we got some type of technique component in.

“So some days we’d wake up at like 7 a.m., go find a spot to work out somewhere, someway, somehow, and then you know by the time 7 p.m. rolls around, we’d already have so many different things that we had worked on during the day and stuff like that.”

All for a simple reason: To be ready for a matchup like this weekend’s talent-rich Ohio State receiving corps, even if playing this fall didn’t always look likely.