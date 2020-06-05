Ritzdorf named to 2020 Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team

"I'm not even here if I don't get hired by the administration here. There are a lot of things that go into getting any sort of coaching or an individual award. It was really, really exciting but I also realize it wasn't just me that was responsible for it."

Following his first year leading Central men’s basketball, Ritzdorf was named Region IX Coach of the Year and Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Being one of only five head coaches and the only coach from a JuCo added special significance.

"For one, I'm glad the NACB is recognizing community colleges and the junior college level because I'm a firm believer there are a lot of really, really good players and really, really good coaches at this level. There are just really good things at the junior college level that don't always get recognition or publicity.

" I was happy it was me, but I was also happy that it was our level that was being acknowledged."

Former players such as Roman Behrns, who was a key player on the team last year, said he believes Ritzdorf was able to relate better to the team without having a huge age difference.