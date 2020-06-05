Ritzdorf named to 2020 Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team

Central Community College-Columbus men’s basketball coach John Ritzdorf added another award to his collection this week when he was named to the 2020 Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team.
It is comprised of 30 of the most outstanding men's college basketball coaches under the age of 30. The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) assembled the team based on nominations from its membership, which totals nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches.
The list included coaches from Rutgers, Butler, Marquette and Louisville.
Ritzdorf is unique on the list for being the only community college coach to make the cut and is one of only five head coaches mentioned.
Last year, he led the Raiders to a 20-11 record, a Region IX title and an appearance in the NJCAA Division II Basketball North Plains District Championship.
Ritzdorf said he has belonged to the NABC ever since 2013 when he started coaching in college.
"Anytime you get any sort of award, or recognition or honor, it's exciting," he said. "It was something I was excited about when I found out about it. At the same time, I don't get that honor if we don't have a good year and we don't have a good year if my players don't play well.
"I'm not even here if I don't get hired by the administration here. There are a lot of things that go into getting any sort of coaching or an individual award. It was really, really exciting but I also realize it wasn't just me that was responsible for it."
Following his first year leading Central men’s basketball, Ritzdorf was named Region IX Coach of the Year and Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
Being one of only five head coaches and the only coach from a JuCo added special significance.
"For one, I'm glad the NACB is recognizing community colleges and the junior college level because I'm a firm believer there are a lot of really, really good players and really, really good coaches at this level. There are just really good things at the junior college level that don't always get recognition or publicity.
" I was happy it was me, but I was also happy that it was our level that was being acknowledged."
Former players such as Roman Behrns, who was a key player on the team last year, said he believes Ritzdorf was able to relate better to the team without having a huge age difference.
"It was easier for us to connect with him and for him to know what's going on with just the younger generation," Behrns said. "I think that made it easier for him and for us to build that relationship.
"Playing for a younger coach ... he was able to bring a ton of energy every day at practice and kind of set the tone for the year. He made sure we were always excited and just enthusiastic about what is going on."
Central Athletic Director Mary Young was also excited for Ritzdorf to be honored.
“We are so proud of Coach Ritzdorf and everything he has accomplished in his initial year as the head men’s basketball coach at Central Community College,” she said, in a provided statement. “He worked tirelessly this past season and it paid great dividends for our program. Coach Ritzdorf is a tremendous role model and has made such a positive impact on our student-athletes.”
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegrma.com
