Sabata wins hardware at NAIA national tournament

Midland University senior and Columbus High graduate Seth Sabata was one of five Warriors to make the trip to Brookings, SD for the NAIA Indoor National Championships for track and field this past weekend.
Sabata took full advantage of the opportunity, placing second in the shot put and fifth in the weight throw.
The only person that defeated Sabata in the shot put was teammate Dylan Kucera, a sophomore from Fremont.
"Nearly simultaneously, we felt all the emotions of track and field," commented head coach Daniel Gerber said in a press release. "The final throw that could have knocked Kucera and Sabata out of the top two spots was a foul."
Sabata recorded a throw of 18.36 meters in the weight throw and 17.27 meters in the shot put.
Sabata has a history of success at the college level.
He's had five track and field All-American awards.
Last year, he placed sixth overall in the NAIA national meet in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He placed seventh in the hammer throw at the same meet.
He finished on the medal podium in both events in 2017 as well.
While in high school, Sabata also found success throwing.
As a junior in 2013 he took 13th in the shot put and 15th in the discus at state.
As a senior he placed 11th in the shot put.
He'll be looking to make it three years in a row to the national meet for outdoor track and field when his final season starts on March 20 at the Wes Kittley Invitational in Abilene, Texas.
