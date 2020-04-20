'Senior Day' series: Wrestler White still targeting Olympic dreams

Isaiah White’s path to Nebraska didn’t turn out to be a normal one, but it was a perfect match, nonetheless.
Coming out of high school in Chicago, White was a highly touted recruit gaining national attention that included being ranked as the top 152-pound wrestler in the class of 2016 by FloWrestling.
However, instead of going to a Division I college right away, White took a less conventional route, attending D-II Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio. In 2016-17, he steamrolled his way to a 28-2 record and won a national championship at 165 pounds.
“Winning nationals was a huge confidence booster whether it was Division II or not,” White said. “It helped me realize that I can win a national title at the next level if I just apply myself.”
After that magical season, White knew it was time for him to move on to the next level. Ohio State turned out to be a strong suitor, intensively recruiting White. But Nebraska had always occupied a part of White’s mind — he nearly committed to the Huskers coming out of high school.
“I just remember waking up at my host’s house the next morning of my first visit to Nebraska,” White said. “I remember waking up and just feeling like I was at home.”
White had a 25-8 record in his first year as a Husker including a seventh-place finish at the Big Ten Championships. Unfortunately, when the NCAA Championships rolled around, it didn’t go nearly as well as the year before at Notre Dame. Battling in the fourth round of consolations, White lost to Cornell’s Jon Jay Chavez by a tiebreaker to finish one win short of becoming an All-American.
That loss hit White hard, sending him to a never-experienced mental dark place. As a result, he took a couple of months away from wrestling — his longest athletic break ever.
“I just felt sorry for myself,” White said. “It took me a minute to decide that I can’t sit here feeling sorry for myself. I got to get back to the wrestling room and start training.
“To be honest, I didn’t talk to anyone and this is the first time I’ve even (said) it. It’s the first time that I’m really even realizing it.”
After regaining his form, White went to work grinding his way to the ultimate goal of winning a national championship. White’s junior year started out well; he put together a 25-9 regular season while improving to a fifth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.
And at the NCAA Championships, White found himself again wrestling in the consolation round.
This time White prevailed, eventually defeating Arizona State’s Josh Shields to clinch fifth at 165 pounds.
White used that as momentum for his senior season, going 16-3 and finishing third at the Big Ten Championships for his best career finish.
White’s season earned him the fifth overall seed at 165 pounds at the NCAA Championships in Minnesota. However, that all came to a screeching halt a week before the championships were set to begin when the NCAA announced that it would be canceling all winter sports championship events due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Even though his season was over, White hoped the NCAA would allow a waiver for winter athletes to have an extra year of eligibility. When the NCAA announced it wouldn’t, White was heartbroken.
“I laid in my bed and I don’t think I talked to anyone for the rest of that day,” White said. “I had a couple of my roommates help get my spirits up, but everyone was in the same boat. There’s a lot of seniors out there who didn’t get what they always wanted, but you have to move on.”
Even though White is moving on, wrestling isn’t going anywhere. White plans to graduate sometime next year with a degree in sociology and will stay in town to train. He hopes to complete his lifelong dream of making the U.S. Olympic team and winning a gold medal. When his wrestling days are done, he still wants to coach, something he’s thought about for a long time.
“I still plan on wrestling and doing freestyle,” White said. “But I’ve always dreamed to coach, so hopefully some coaching jobs come up, but that can come after I achieve my goal of winning an Olympic title.”
As he says goodbye to the NU program, White hopes he is remembered not for the results he accomplished but the teammate that he was.
“I guess I want to be known for being that guy, that one good teammate.” White said. “I always wanted to be a good teammate, a good friend."
