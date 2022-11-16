Shooting struggles plague Raiders against Hastings College JV

Shooting struggles hampered the Raiders women’s basketball team in Tuesday’s game against Hastings College JV at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.

Central Community College shot 9-for-39 from the field and 0-of-11 from three-point range in the first half as the Raiders lost 70-60.

“For us, it was more of an offensive struggle. We just couldn’t make shots. We had a lot of opportunities and we just couldn’t put it in the basket. I will say I love this team. They don’t quit,” Raiders head coach Kasi Stoltz said. “We got down by about 20 and we got to within 12, 10 and we just couldn’t push past it. Overall, proud of the effort just shooting percentage is what just killed us.”

Stoltz said the team got open looks from the field, but the shots just weren’t falling. In the second half, the Raiders improved to make 16 of its 40 shots for a 40% field goal percentage.

Amy Mitchell paced the Central offense with 23 points on 10-of-25 shooting. The sophomore also recorded nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Madisen Jelinek was the only other Raider in double-figures with 10 points and nine rebounds. Nikie Nelson ended the game with nine points and nine rebounds.

“We were driving and kicking and getting open threes. I thought we offensive rebounded good. We just didn’t put it back,” Stoltz said. “Some of that is finishing through contact and more of that, but it’s more just mentally being confident in our shots.”

Hastings finished the game shooting 48% from the field, knocking down six three-pointers and 12 free throws in 19 attempts. The Broncos finished the night with seven players scoring at least eight points.

“They have a bigger post players, so she got deep on us a couple times,” Stoltz said. “Their action is really fast so our rotations were a little late, but for the most part, we’re getting better on where we supposed to be. It’s just limiting the straight line drives.”

Central trailed 10-6 three minutes into the game after a layup from guard Desiray Diaz. The Raiders went cold the rest of the quarter, scoring just two points on a jumper from Jelinek. Hastings led 20-8 after one.

The Broncos grew the lead to 31-14 on three straight threes as they took a 39-20 lead into halftime. Central pulled within 10 points after a Mitchell three-pointer cut the deficit to 58-48 with 7:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hastings responded with a 12-4 run to clinch the wire-to-wire victory. Mitchell put the Raiders on her back with 16 of the team’s 40 second-half shot attempts. Stoltz said she’s looking for more support around Mitchell on the offensive end.

“If Amy’s (Mitchell) got it going, we’re going to go to her and she had it going. Madi (Jelinek) usually gets us double-digits and she struggled a little bit,” Stoltz said. “Nikie’s (Nelson) pretty good, Alyssa (Reardon) ... when their shots aren’t falling, we got to figure out something else. It was nice Amy generated some offense, but definitely more balance would be great.”

Stoltz labeled the team’s three-point shooting as a strength. Although the Raiders struggled from behind the arc on Tuesday, the first-year coach said they’re close to turning it around.

“I’m going to kind of stop talking about it because now I think they’re really focused on it. I said just shoot the shot you know how to shoot and eventually it’s got to go in,” she said. “I told them you’re all great shooters. You just got to keep shooting it. If you don’t shoot, then you’re not.”

The Raiders dropped to 5-3 on the season as Tuesday was their first home defeat. They get a week off before facing McCook Community College on Tuesday. It’ll open a stretch of six of seven games on the road before the holiday break.

“It’s nice we kind of break here to get some good practice time. It’s really just been game, practice, game so really honing in on some of the stuff we need to work on,” Stoltz said. “On the road, it’s going to be tough. We’ll play some tougher competition, but I think just really defining what we want on offense and just locking in on defense what we need to do and we’ll be good.”