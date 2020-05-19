Sipple: Big Ten, NU watching key SEC vote

In an on-campus setting, physicians and school officials can better monitor where athletes have been and with whom they've been in contact. They can be tested and put in quarantine if necessary. Bottom line, campus is probably the safest spot for athletes.

Riley may not agree, although I'm not really sure why. This much is certain: If the SEC's vote Friday goes as I expect, it could get the ball rolling toward a return of college football. We won't wonder as much about whether it'll happen in 2020. The conversation would shift toward when the season will start and how many fans will be allowed in stadiums.

In other words, plenty of difficult decisions still loom in the not-too-distant future.

* Is there any chance Nebraska could eventually make up the 13 practices it lost in the spring? I'm told it's premature to try to answer the question. Check back when we know exactly when Husker players will be able to train in campus facilities on even a voluntary basis.

* Noah Vedral is the seventh -- yes, seventh -- quarterback to transfer to Rutgers from another Football Bowl Subdivision school since 2015. I wish I could report the previous six experienced even varying degrees of success. Truth is, none of them worked out well at all.