Sipple: Finding run stoppers up front still a concern

I watched cornhole Saturday on ESPN, closed my eyes, and my thoughts drifted away.

They drifted toward Nebraska football (my job). Toward the Husker defense. Specifically, toward something defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said in March. Yeah, seems like years ago.

As he discussed the challenge of developing a slew of inexperienced defensive linemen to replace the likes of Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis and Darrion Daniels, Chinander inadvertently said something I regarded as a red flag.

"Those new guys have an opportunity to be every bit as good as the Davis twins and Darrion Daniels," the coach said. "I know those are big shoes to fill ..."

Big shoes to fill? Yes and no. Granted, all three former Nebraska linemen will be in NFL training camps whenever they're allowed to open. All three were productive players much of the time. But the Huskers ranked 13th in the Big Ten in run defense in 2019, allowing 4.8 yards per carry. Yes, there were several problems on Chinander's unit last season, and playing consistently strong run defense is an 11-man job. But it always starts up front. So there's that.

Nebraska has been a mediocre or flat-out weak run-stopping program for most of the past 10-plus years, which brings us to the red flag to which I referred: One problem with sustained mediocrity in a program is it tends to lower expectations. I believe third-year Husker head coach Scott Frost must be mindful daily of making sure sustained excellence is the overriding objective. Bottom line, it'll never be OK for NU to allow 4.8 yards per carry. Chinander, of course, understands that. I know he does.

If you're a Nebraska fan, you hope the new faces along the line are pushing through the coronavirus pandemic with a mindset of making significant improvement in run defense. If Nebraska allows 4.8 yards per carry again, you probably can count on a 6-6 season in 2020, at best.