Snodgrass hopes NU football parents' dismay heard by Kevin Warren

"The language they used when they decided to close the season down was they were doing what was best for the kids physically, mentally and emotionally," Snodgrass said. "Our thought as parents is: Who really has more concern for the players' physical, mental and emotional needs than their parents?

"And I don't want to speak for (college) coaches by any means, but they care as much about these kids as anybody."

Snodgrass also is troubled by what he regards as the lack of input that players and their families had on the Big Ten's decision.

He's further troubled by the lack of transparency by the Big Ten. He would've liked the league to provide more evidence — some science, some data — to back up why it pivoted from releasing a schedule Aug. 5 to postponing the entire season only six days later. It felt like a hasty decision. Still feels that way.

"I would be OK with this decision if I could see real science and real data as to why exactly this is happening," Snodgrass said. "I haven't seen it, and I don't know of anybody who has seen it so far.

"If you want to talk about emotional well-being of the players, it's emotionally tearing these kids apart, especially the upperclassmen."