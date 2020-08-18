Snodgrass hopes NU football parents' dismay heard by Kevin Warren

Nebraska redshirt freshman linebacker Garrett Snodgrass doesn't exactly wear his emotions on his jersey sleeve.
"He's one of the most low-key, flat-line kids ever," said his father, Glen Snodgrass, the York High School football coach. "He never gets too high, never gets too low. He's just not a really emotional kid."
That's changed lately, though, especially since Tuesday, when the Big Ten Conference announced that it canceled the season with the hope of playing in the spring.
"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said at the time.
Warren perhaps should listen closely to the parents — ones from Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa, to name a few — who are voicing displeasure with the conference's decision. In fact, Snodgrass and his wife are in the midst of crafting a letter to send to the Big Ten office in suburban Chicago. Glen Snodgrass said they've heard from the parents of about 50 Husker players. The parents so far are unified. They think their sons should play football this fall.
Shouldn't the players have a loud voice in this matter? If you think they're not old enough to know better, then shouldn't parents' voices be heard?
Glen Snodgrass' comments Saturday about his son were striking. Will Warren listen? Is it too late?
"When this all came down (Tuesday), the things I was hearing from Garrett were things I've never heard come out of this kid's mouth," the elder Snodgrass said. "Just the hurt. Just the feeling that, 'I've spent my entire life dedicated to getting to this point, and now this point is here and it's taken from me.'
"I think there's frustration from the players that there's nothing they can do about it."
Snodgrass said he and his wife are trying to reach out to the parents or guardians of every single Nebraska player. As Glen spoke Saturday, he was proofreading the letter on his laptop. The goal is to get the letter to Husker parents Saturday night or Sunday morning and post it on social media Sunday evening, and then put it in the mail Monday.
"The biggest thing is, the parents of these kids aren't happy," Snodgrass said. "So far, they're in 100 percent agreement that this is not the best option for their kids."
One aspect in particular about the Big Ten's decision troubles coach Snodgrass, who had just left the Dukes' practice field.
"The language they used when they decided to close the season down was they were doing what was best for the kids physically, mentally and emotionally," Snodgrass said. "Our thought as parents is: Who really has more concern for the players' physical, mental and emotional needs than their parents?
"And I don't want to speak for (college) coaches by any means, but they care as much about these kids as anybody."
Snodgrass also is troubled by what he regards as the lack of input that players and their families had on the Big Ten's decision.
He's further troubled by the lack of transparency by the Big Ten. He would've liked the league to provide more evidence — some science, some data — to back up why it pivoted from releasing a schedule Aug. 5 to postponing the entire season only six days later. It felt like a hasty decision. Still feels that way.
"I would be OK with this decision if I could see real science and real data as to why exactly this is happening," Snodgrass said. "I haven't seen it, and I don't know of anybody who has seen it so far.
"If you want to talk about emotional well-being of the players, it's emotionally tearing these kids apart, especially the upperclassmen."
Their confusion likely escalates when they hear Dr. Cameron Wolfe, chairman of the ACC’s medical advisory team, tell the Sports Business Daily that he thinks football can safely be played this season. Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease specialist, expects the conference to try and play. Wolfe’s confidence comes from all the information doctors have gathered since COVID-19 put a halt to college sports in March.
To be sure, it's been a roller coaster of emotions for the players. Granted, there's been consistent uncertainty. But when the Big Ten Network unveiled a 2020 football schedule Aug. 5, Garrett Snodgrass was "sky high," his father said.
"Then suddenly, it all disappears," he said.
He heard the hurt in his son's voice.
"He said, 'Dad, I just don't know what I am right now. I've been this certain thing for my whole life and right now, it's gone. I'm not quite sure where to go. I'm not quite sure how to spend my time,'" said the elder Snodgrass, who praised Nebraska's coaches for helping their players cope as much as possible.
"They're trying to give them all these extra things they can do during this free time they're going to potentially have going forward, things like internships and hooking them up with people they know who can help them with different aspects of this."
"I'm not speaking for every kid, by the way," Snodgrass added. "I'm just speaking for our son. It's very tough on him. I'm sure he's going to be fine. But he was depressed as much as I've ever seen him."
Let's face it, he's speaking for a lot of players. Hell, he's speaking for a lot of people in general.
"I'm hearing from people who have no skin in the game, other than being lifelong Husker fans, and they are angry," Snodgrass said. "You want to talk about mental and emotional anguish? It's affecting 45-year-old farmers in North Loup, Nebraska. It's affecting people all over the state, not just the kids.
"It's part of the reason I'm so upset. It affects so many people."
He had just put his team through a Saturday morning practice.
"And then I had 120 Pee Wee footballers for the last 2½ hours, so I'm trying to recuperate from that," Snodgrass said. "Things are going good."
Things could be better. Much better.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!