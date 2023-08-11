The Central Community College (CCC) men's soccer team are set to open their new season on Aug. 17, and in preparation the Raiders have been putting in work for a successful 2023.

The Raiders have had numerous practices and hosted a scrimmage against Midland University on Wednesday which ended 1-1 in order to prepare for the start of the 2023 season. During this time the Raiders have made offense a point of emphasis.

"We've been focusing more on moving the ball and how we're going to check the space," Raider coach Luis Pulido said. "We haven't spent the most time on defense and we didn't look horrible it could be a little bit more organized, but after our first scrimmage here it wasn't a bad result."

Heading into the upcoming season only a few players return from a 9-9-1 mark last season with the Raiders looking to sustain success.

"We only have eight guys that returned so this is almost like a new team," Pulido said. "Out of the eight that return, three contributed quite a bit and the other five were not getting the most minutes but now there are a few that might be protentional starters."

The Raiders lost a lot of production on offense with five of the team's top six scorers leaving. Their leading returning scorer is Syrus Conolly who finished his freshman season with five goals and three assists in 10 games.

"A majority of our goals did move on which is huge," Pulido said. "There's a few guys that know what I want tactically and they've been helping the new guys. We'll see who is in the mix and experience helps but you never know what could happen."

In the goal, the Raiders used two goalies in 2022 with Rasmus Berg and Rodolfo Ramirez splitting time. Now the Raiders are looking for a new goalie to step up and play some minutes.

"Jesse Wubs has been doing well, he's like having another field player because he's so good with his feet," Pulido said. "That's a spot where we have quite a bit of competition, the other guys have done well and it's kind of a good problem to have and I think we'll be good at that position with some good options."

Despite losing a lot of last year's talent, Pulido believes that first-year players can and will step up for the Raiders.

"I want them to come in with the right mindset," Pulido said. "I think the freshman group that we had come in has raised the level of the team from previous years."

The Raiders have a few more practices and scrimmages before regular season play beings against Western Iowa Tech on Aug. 17.

"We would like all the games to be the same for us but obviously the stakes are a little bit higher with this being an official match, the team we're going to play is going to be a good program," Pulido said. "They're a first-year program but I'm very familiar with a lot of the players they have signed. It should be a good test and it would be a good way to start the season with a win."

With the season starting soon, the Raiders and Pulido have one goal in mind.

"Our goal is always to win a national championship, we'll see if we get there but I just feel like any other goal is a waste of time," Pulido said. "Every year there is a national champion so we'll work to try to get there in our season. The idea is that we're going to have the mindset and discipline to see how close we can get."