The Central Community College (CCC) athletics are back in action following a summer of preparation for the fall season.

The Raider women's volleyball team has started fast and currently sits at 4-1 through the opening week and a half of the 2023 season.

CCC opened the season at home on Aug. 19, against both Southwestern Community College and Cloud County Community College. The Raiders bested Southwestern 3-0 before earning a 3-1 win against Cloud County.

They then played in the Norfolk Marriott Invitational on Friday and Saturday starting with a 3-0 win over Mount Marty University JV.

The Raiders' lone loss through five games came on Friday to Western Iowa Tech Community College in a 3-2 match. CCC would then bounce back on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Doane JV.

Through the five opening games, CCC's offense has been balanced with Chelsea Fisher and Olivia Swanson each having 43 kills. Josie Bentz is third on the team 40. Bentz also is tied with Katee Korte with a team-high nine blocks.

Libbie Ball leads the team with 183 assists while both Ali Miller and Halie Kaslon each lead the team with 64 and 60 digs respectively.

The CCC women's volleyball team will be back in action for the Iowa Central Invite starting on Friday, Sept. 1.

CCC women's soccer

The Raider women kicked off the season on Aug. 17, with a 3-0 win over Western Iowa Tech.

In the win, Lilli Reiser, Mathile Holm-Kriste and Lened Reyes-Estrda each netted goals in the win. Reyes-Estrada also added two assists to her total.

Since the win, CCC has lost 10-0 to Morningside JV and 4-0 to Northeast Community College to fall to 1-2.

The Raiders' next game is set for Friday against Johnson County Community College in Overland, Kansas.

CCC men's soccer

The Raider men also sit at 1-2 through three games with their lone win coming against Western Iowa Tech in a 3-1 match.

CCC has since played Caser College and Northeast Community College. The Raiders lost 5-2 and 3-0 in the two games.

Adam Tourche leads the Raiders with two goals. Three other Raiders have also scored with Syrus Conolly, Arlo Stone and Joseba Zabala each netting goals.

The Raiders will look to improve to 2-2 today, Aug. 30, with a game at Minnesota West Community College in Worthington, Minnesota.