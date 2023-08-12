The Central Community College (CCC) women's soccer team is looking to achieve a few program firsts in 2023 with the Raiders seeking their first winning season and playoff victory.

CCC finished 2022 with a 6-8-1 record and is looking to set a new standard when their season starts on Aug. 17. A key to achieving these goals, according to Raider head coach Jamie Bennett, is the team's mental toughness.

"I think this is a tough game and the difference between high school to college is immense," Bennett said. "Sometimes that mental barrier is the biggest thing, they don't think they can do something or they don't think they're as good as they are."

With the season starting on Aug. 17, the Raiders have competed in practices and scrimmages in order to prepare for the regular season.

"This has been a real good group of girls to work with, they're fun and I've enjoyed the preseason," Bennett said. "We're really young and it's fun to see these girls grow and realize the difference between high school and college before the season starts."

The Raiders only return three players from 2022 -- Elly Speicher, Lilli Reisser and Thalia Tenney. The rest of the team is made up of first-year players looking to make their marks on the pitch.

"If you have eight or nine freshmen on the field at once it's difficult, they're just not used to that speed," Bennett said.

Of the three returning, Speicher, who had one assist for the Raiders as a freshman, has stood out to the Raiders.

"Elly Speicher is our captain, she is probably one of the hardest workers I've coached," Bennett said. "She's a great leader, great captain and she just works so hard."

For the freshmen, Mathilde Holm has made an impression on the team during the first few practices.

"We have Mathilde (Holm) from Denmark and she's just so much better than I thought and I thought she'd be good," Bennett said. "She's got to be one of the leaders out there in the midfield and she's just such a stud out there."

With only having three returning players, the Raiders have now lost all of their goal production from 2022.

"I think goals by committee is going to have to be our thing," Bennett said. "I think we have to do a lot of work and rely on goals by committee."

The Raiders open their 2023 season against Western Iowa Tech at home on Aug. 17, with the Raiders looking to start fast and set a tone for the rest of the season.

"I want to see heart in that first game, I want to see them work hard and I want to see that passion," Bennett said. "I want to see improvement from day one but I also want to see the will and the want be there."

The biggest goal for the Raiders in 2023 is to simply improve and enjoying the game of soccer.

"Improvement is one of the biggest things we want this season," Bennett said. "We want to improve as fast as we can with with eight or nine freshmen starting it's going to take some improvement to be successful and I want the girls to have have fun and enjoy their time here and get better. If we can do that then win, lose or draw we've had a good year."