Spielman thanks Husker fans in Twitter farewell

"Good mental health is also a key component to my success not only on the football field, but also in life, school and relationships. Focusing on my mental health allows me to understand who I am, what my passions are, and what my purpose is.

"Football has taught me how to overcome obstacles and face adversity. It has helped me become disciplined, determined, and resilient. At the end of the day, please remember life is so much more than football. I am and will always be much more than just an athlete. Every day is a new opportunity. Thank you again to those who have supported me on my journey. I'm forever grateful. Lots of Luv and Go B1G Red."