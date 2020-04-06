Spring Snapshot: Near total rebuild on tap for special teams

And it will all be overseen by senior special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge.

“We’re going to try this,” Frost said of the new setup. “I didn't really want to burden someone like (assistant coach Mike) Dawson with making sure our outside linebackers improved and running all four special teams. That's a heavy role. I wanted somebody that could kind of do the Xs and Os and schematics off the field for our special teams and really train our coaches to go out and implement it with our players.

“It's going to save our position coaches a lot of time and have somebody whose entire time is dedicated to making our special teams better."

One quote

Frost on how much special teams cost Nebraska in 2019.

“One of our focuses and emphasis on the team was special teams potentially costs us three or four games last year,” he said. “You could probably make an argument for more of that. But we definitely need to be better in that area. … The effort needs to change. The details need to change. And having one guy (Rutledge) to drive it I think is going to help us, and all the coaches are on board, too.

“We know how important it is and we’re going to make sure we put in the time to be better at it."