Spring Snapshot: Who are the starters on the offenisve line

“To be honest with you, it was, 'Is he going to come back? Is he not?' Nobody knew,” Austin said. “Brenden knows why he came back. Brenden had an opportunity to play in the NFL this year. So him coming back, this is not, 'I want to come back and increase my draft (stock).' This is a come back to get this stuff right and be the senior leader in the room that you’re supposed to be. Be the cornerstone of the offensive line and continue to mentor the young guys behind you and progress those guys and be the right-hand man to the coaches. Like, that’s your job now.”