Spring Snapshot: Who follows Miller and Honas at inside linebacker?

One quote

Hannah was one of Nebraska’s highest-ranked recruits in the 2020 class coming out of Nashville, Tennessee, and there is still a whole lot of time for that to show on the field. Hannah didn’t play any games last season, taking a redshirt year that Ruud sees as being really good for Hannah.

“Sometimes people tend to view redshirts as almost a negative, but for years and years around here, that was just the way it went,” Ruud said. “In a 20-person (recruiting) class there may have been one or two that played and everybody else was a redshirt. When you redshirt, you get a chance to really have a full year in the weight program, and usually guys make big strides in that regard. And (Hannah) was a guy that had to change his body a little bit and had to trim some fat down and get stronger. He’s done a good job in that regard. I think that year is going to make it really good down the line for him. I think usually it makes guys pretty hungry again, too, and they’re ready to get out and play.”