Steven M. Sipple: Bootle comes off as a stabilizer

But the leadership component trickles down from the top. In this case, it trickles down to veteran Nebraska players who often have to help new players on the team — for instance, seven true freshmen from the state of Florida on the Huskers' 2020 roster — make sense of their new environment. That's not always easy during the best of times, let alone during a global pandemic.

Granted, many Nebraska players are back in their hometowns at the moment, taking classes online and (presumably) working out on their own. But they'll return at some point, and they'll return to campus at a time when the world has likely changed dramatically. Again, leadership becomes paramount in extreme circumstances. Bootle, a veteran player who's measured and thoughtful with his words, strikes me as someone who can help the cause. It starts with a willingness, which he seems to possess.

"Young guys sometimes need help in their own different ways," Bootle said. "When they ask me for help, I try to do my best to help them. If I can't help them, I try to find somebody who can. They're at that point right now where they're branching off and learning life for themselves. I just let them do that and do their thing."