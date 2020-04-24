Steven M. Sipple: Why Burrow's star will keep rising; just Frost's luck; and a word on Cross

Things I know, and things I think I know (NFL Draft edition):
Zac Taylor nabbed a great one.
I feel supremely confident in saying Joe Burrow's star will continue to rise as he moves from college to the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, where the former Nebraska quarterback Taylor is the franchise's head coach.
OK, I know what you might be thinking. Look at Burrow's incredible stats in 2019 at LSU — of course, he'll be marvelous in the NFL. And, yes, Burrow's stats were otherworldly this past season: He completed 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns with only six interceptions.
What makes the discussion interesting is Burrow's stats from 2018, his only other collegiate season as a starter. They weren't incredible stats: He completed 57.8% of his throws for 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns with five picks.
So what makes me so confident Burrow will become an NFL star?
That discussion starts with the quarterback's obvious confidence, which stems in large part from his brain power.
"It comes from preparation," he says. "I win the games on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. I don't win them on Saturday. I'm confident because I understand what the defense is doing before they do it."
He says he learned those study habits from former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett. Burrow played behind Barrett before transferring to LSU.
"I watched film throughout high school and all that like quarterbacks do," Burrow says. "My dad taught me a little bit about it. But I really learned how to prepare like a pro from J.T."
Burrow appeared recently on Dan Patrick's show. Patrick, one of the best interviewers in show business, asked Joe if he had any doubts.
The answer was revealing.
"About myself? No," Burrow said.
No doubts at all?
"Why would I?" Burrow said.
But you're going into the NFL, Patrick said.
"Yeah, it's going to be very, very difficult, but I'm confident that I'm going to work just about as hard if not harder than anybody else," Burrow said. "I might be a good player, or I might not be a good player. But I'll work my hardest to be the best player I can be."
So, in a nutshell: He's exceptionally intelligent. His athleticism is such that he rushed for 767 yards (3.2 per carry) and 12 touchdowns in his time at LSU. He embraces hard work. He has just enough humility. Plus, he comes from an excellent family. He's grounded, with ample support.
Yeah, he'll be a great one.
Granted, you'll hear some discussion about Burrow's lack of powerful arm strength. Should it be a concern?
"You want to have timing and accuracy," he said. "But timing and accuracy comes from understanding the offense and defense. It all starts with the brain. You have to understand the ins and outs of the offense so you can use your eyes to manipulate the defense.
"Then you have to understand the defense as well. That'll open windows wider than what they usually are."
Spoken like the son of a coach, and also spoken like someone who probably could coach at a high level even at age 23.
Brain power. The kid overflows with it, as we'll continue to see on Sundays.
* I had a nice chat earlier this week with former Husker Jimmy Burrow, Joe Burrow's 65-year-old father. One big takeaway from our talk: If Joe Burrow were to allow it to happen, he could spend 12 hours a day doing media interviews. There's too much media in this country. But that's something for another day.
Speaking of media: Even Jimmy Burrow often has to turn down interview requests lest he spend far too much of his retirement on his cell phone. Sometimes he may even have to shoo reporters from his front door at home, especially if Joe's around — as was the case Thursday night.
"We're worried that there's going to be lots of media trucks on our street (this week)," said the elder Burrow, who in February retired as Ohio University's defensive coordinator. "It really doesn't bother me. There's nothing you can do about it."
File it under the "good problem to have" category.
* Scott Frost doesn't want to hear this. Doesn't want to hear it at all. But let's be real: The third-year Nebraska head coach hasn't caught many breaks since taking over the program in late 2017.
First there was the cancellation of the 2018 opener against Akron. That was an oddity. An even bigger fiasco was Nebraska's place-kicker situation in 2019, a result of the starter's freak injury. And now? Well, consider this rather wicked combination during a pandemic: Half of Frost's roster is made up of freshmen and redshirt freshmen (78 of 155), and he's preparing his team for a 2020 schedule that Phil Steele rates as the toughest in the Big Ten and the fifth-toughest in the nation.
Hopefully, the Huskers will get in some practice time before the season (whenever that occurs). Yeah, they're not alone in having that little issue. But the pandemic-induced shutdowns in this world affect some people more than others, in both football and life.
Learning how to develop a team during a pandemic … sounds like a new section of the coaching handbook.
* Frost, by the way, was trending on Twitter shortly after Burrow was selected first overall. We all know why Frost was trending. If you didn't know why, ESPN's Trey Wingo made sure to dredge it up.
That tired angle will never go away, will it?
* Quiz time: Name the former Nebraska assistant who recruited Prince Amukamara, the last Husker player to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft (19th overall in 2011).
Answer below.
* Sometimes a student-athlete who enters the transfer portal does so of his own volition. At other times it's basically, well, suggested. In the case of Nebraska freshman forward Kevin Cross, I'm hearing it was more the latter than the former.
A lot of transfer stories make sense for all involved. But this one makes me feel uncomfortable. I think the kid can play. Plus, I think he was thrown into an untenable situation this season, a 6-foot-6 rookie having to battle in the paint in the rugged Big Ten. And you wonder why he was inconsistent?
Here's hoping he finds more fairness elsewhere.
* Quiz answer: Bill Busch, of course.
He's at LSU now, and Ed Orgeron is lucky to have him.
