The measure of 2020 Huskers? Look up front

It’s a simple fact of football life in the Big Ten: Programs are built and maintained from the line of scrimmage out.
Yes, quarterback play is essential and the good teams typically have excellent skill players on both sides. Sure, those players often get talked about more frequently. You likely know more about Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore or Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields than you do about Buckeye guard Wyatt Davis or Wisconsin left tackle Cole Van Lanen. Make no mistake about it, though, the teams that control the line of scrimmage are typically the teams contending for division and conference titles. At the very least, the teams that are good in the trenches have higher floors than those that are inconsistent.
Harken back to a November night in 2018, after Nebraska coach Scott Frost wrapped his first season at the helm of his alma mater, moments after his team had come up just short in a comeback effort against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.
“What disturbs me is, right now, Iowa is a bigger, stronger football team,” Frost said then. “That's right now. I never thought I'd see or hear that or say that about a Nebraska football team. That we can fix. We can get bigger, we can get stronger.”
Earlier that year, he said his team didn’t look like it belonged on the field with Michigan. Then, after a loss to Wisconsin: “We’ve got guys on our side fighting their butts off, we just don’t look like them right now.”
Flash back to the present, as Year 3 of the Frost Era in Lincoln is about to commence, and Nebraska will look different on both lines than it did at the end of 2018. Some of the same players remain, of course, and there will be several new faces in the mix, too.
Gauging the distance covered in program building is often done in the trenches, and while the Huskers aren’t a finished product, the next measurements are going to come against the Big Ten’s best.
Nebraska’s two front lines are in different places at the outset of 2020. The offensive line has all five starters back for what is believed to be the first time since two-platooning was first allowed in 1964, according to NU. The Huskers return 106 total starts and, even if one of those starters (Trent Hixson with 12 games) is bumped from the starting lineup, it’s still a group long on experience. Redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart is widely expected to step in at the right tackle spot, but NU for the first time under Frost has options it likes in case of injury or underperformance. Not only that, but the Huskers are high on young players like sophomore center Cam Jurgens, guard Ethan Piper and tackles Brant Banks and Turner Corcoran for the days after their three current seniors graduate.
They will be faced up with an Ohio State defensive line that is talented but at the moment doesn’t have a star like Chase Young or the Bosa brothers, and is dealing with injuries to defensive tackles Taron Vincent and Haskell Garrett. Even so, Cleveland.com projected a top four at defensive end of Jonathon Cooper, Tyreke Smith, Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and an interior anchored by Tommy Togiai and Antwuan Jackson.
“Chase Young is about the best pass rusher I've been on a college football field with, so I'm sure it's not easy to replace the guy like that, but they get four- and five-star guys every year and have a lot of them,” Frost said. “The guys that played besides Chase beat us last year, too.”
This is an area, though, where Nebraska need no longer be graded on the curve sometimes associated with a program in build mode. Its offensive line thinks it can be among the Big Ten’s best. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin asked his group this spring what the excuse will be now if it doesn’t dominate.
“They’re a great team and those are the type of guys that you want to play and you want to kind of test your strength against and see where you stand with those guys,” senior right guard Matt Farniok said. “It's always fun when you get to fight these top type of teams. …
“I think we’ll match up fairly well. I mean, obviously, they're extremely talented and it’s going to be a battle. They're going to win some and we're going to win some. Really, at the end of the day, we just expect it to be a fight and that's what we're looking forward to.”
Defensively, the Huskers are in a bit of a different place. They are tasked with replacing all three starters along the front line and still haven’t identified and developed players with the exact physical profile they covet at outside linebacker. However, a combination of development and recruiting shows the way things are trending.
The seven players defensive line coach Tony Tuioti mentioned as rotation guys he trusts earlier this month average 6-foot-4½ and 312 pounds. The four recruited by this coaching staff bump up to 6-5½ and 315.
They will have a tall first task against a talented, veteran Ohio State offensive line and a balanced, explosive offense.
“They’re going to come out and they’ve got to hit somebody in the mouth right away and they have to feel the tempo of this game and feel the violence of this game and what they’re about to go against,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “… They’ve got to go out there and put their face in somebody right away and feel what this thing is all about, but I feel very confident about that group.”
Nothing in college football is ever a finished product, but measurable progress along Nebraska’s front lines will be a key benchmark about the overall state of Frost’s program in Year 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!