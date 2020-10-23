The measure of 2020 Huskers? Look up front

They will be faced up with an Ohio State defensive line that is talented but at the moment doesn’t have a star like Chase Young or the Bosa brothers, and is dealing with injuries to defensive tackles Taron Vincent and Haskell Garrett. Even so, Cleveland.com projected a top four at defensive end of Jonathon Cooper, Tyreke Smith, Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and an interior anchored by Tommy Togiai and Antwuan Jackson.

“Chase Young is about the best pass rusher I've been on a college football field with, so I'm sure it's not easy to replace the guy like that, but they get four- and five-star guys every year and have a lot of them,” Frost said. “The guys that played besides Chase beat us last year, too.”

This is an area, though, where Nebraska need no longer be graded on the curve sometimes associated with a program in build mode. Its offensive line thinks it can be among the Big Ten’s best. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin asked his group this spring what the excuse will be now if it doesn’t dominate.

“They’re a great team and those are the type of guys that you want to play and you want to kind of test your strength against and see where you stand with those guys,” senior right guard Matt Farniok said. “It's always fun when you get to fight these top type of teams. …