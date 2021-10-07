Tough ending: Central drop five-setter against McCook

Central Community College-Columbus continued a recent busy stretch at home on Wednesday. After the Raiders played nine straight road matches in a 10-day span, the schedule has continued to bring challenges, albeit lately at home.

Central played its fifth match in a week Wednesday night against McCook Community College 24 hours after napping a six-match losing streak in a straight-set win against North Platte.

The Raiders started the match on the front foot and claimed the first two sets. However, they couldn't respond to McCook's adjustments in the final three sets and lost 19-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18 and 15-9.

"I have to give it to McCook. McCook found a way and they played with a lot of energy, particularly in set three," Central head coach Mary Young said. "They knew they had to get something going. They really changed their game. They made some lineup switches. They really came with a lot of energy and they have a lot of weapons. They do a nice job at the net. We didn't have much of an answer for them."

Ashley Brown led Central with 13 kills, 14 digs and three service aces while Emily Otten had 11 kills to go with 15 digs.

Kamryn Chohon tallied 38 assists and dug 15 shots as Chloe Odbert recorded a team-high 16 digs.

The Raiders finished with 72 digs and 45 kills for the match. Young said she felt the Raiders played a little scared after winning the first two sets.

"It's a little disappointing, after having a 2-0 lead, that we shouldn't be the ones scared, and I thought we played scared," she said. "We've seen a little bit of that kind of off and on this season."

The biggest difference Young noticed from the first two sets to the final three was McCook's blocking and Central's passing.

"I thought we blocked really well the first couple sets and had some nice touches on the ball. We hit well. I thought McCook blocked us a lot better in sets three, four, five and that's a big difference right there," Young said. "Our passing, obviously, wasn't on point. It wasn't that it was terrible, it just wasn't good enough to make all three of our hitters an option, and that hurt our offense quite a bit."

Young said the Raiders blocked well, kept their energy high and played with some confidence in the first two sets, but McCook zapped a little bit of that in the final three sets.

"We got to be willing to push back when it gets hard. We're still learning," she said. "We'll get there. I do think we'll get there. Every game we have to get a little better every game."

The schedule doesn't light up for the Raiders as they'll host the Central CC Ramada Inn Classic Friday and Saturday. Central will play Marshalltown Community College and Neosho County Community College Friday followed by a match Saturday against Fort Scott Community College.

Saturday will end a run of 17 matches in 24 days. Young said even coming off Tuesday's win, it's hard to sustain that type of energy with such a quick turnaround.

"That was pretty difficult for any team and it's difficult for us," Young said. "(Tomorrow), we come back and practice and we come with good attitudes and we come with the mentality that we're going to get better and we have an opportunity to get better and that'll put us in a good position for Friday."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

