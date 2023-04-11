After leading Central Community College to the NJCAA Division II National Championship, Raiders sophomore Trey Deveaux was named a First Team All-American by the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Committee.

Deveaux led the Raiders in scoring averaging 18.9 points per game. He shot 47% from the field and he averaged 6.1 rebounds per game.

"It's definitely a great honor to get this award because it just shows how much work I've put in over the summer coming back from a knee injury," Deveaux said. "A lot of people dream of it, but it's definitely an honor for me. Just 10 people get it, so me being one of them is definitely great."

The two-year Raider posted double-figures in 29 of the team's 32 games this season. Deveaux eclipsed the 20-point mark in 14 games this season with his season-best coming on Nov. 1 against Doane University JV where he scored 31 points.

Deveaux accomplished all this after having his freshman season cut short due to a season-ending knee injury. In 11 games, he averaged 13.3 points game on 49% shooting.

"Once I did get injured, it took a lot to get over but once I did it's either I can feel sorry for myself or just make the best of it, so during the summer I just put as much work as possible really to get back to where I was and even better to make this next season as good as it was," Deveaux said.

Deveaux became the first Raider to be named a First Team All-American since 2013 when James Spencer was named. Raiders head coach John Ritzdorf, who recruited him out of high school from Norris, was proud of the growth he's shown.

"For him to not only simply come back from that (knee injury) but to come back a much better player is just a testament to his work ethic," Ritzdorf said. "Really proud of him for the strides he made. He knew this was a big year for him and for our team and for his recruitment and he made the most of it."

Ritzdorf said Deveaux was just starting to gain confidence and proving not that he just belonged on the floor, but he was one of the best players when the injury occurred.

"He (Deveaux) had a long time without playing real basketball. For him to be able to come in ... he had a great summer and a great preseason and that really carried out all the way through the rest of the year," Ritzdorf said. "I was just proud of him. He had a lot of time off. He had to recover from a pretty serious injury. Not only did he come back, but he came back even better."

The biggest improvement, Deveaux said, he made was his 3-point shooting. He finished the season making a team-high 57 threes.

"He didn't shoot many threes in high school," Ritzdorf said. "He came here and for a while, he was our team's leading 3-point shooter and that was something he didn't do for the majority of his career. He became more athletic, more explosive and more perimeter-based than strictly being a post player like he was in high school."

Deveaux is currently out on recruiting visits as he looks to continue playing college basketball.

"The process has been really fun, being able to go to different schools and meet different people, different coaches. Coach Ritzdorf and coach (Keith) Evans are really helpful in that process too," Deveaux said. "I talk to them almost every day about this stuff, but making a decision is a really big part of my life obviously choosing where I want to go to school so I just have to keep looking at schools and make the best decision for me."