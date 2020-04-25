Trofholz leaves Wesleyan on top

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Wesleyan senior and Columbus High graduate Sam Trofholz had just finished first place in the 200-yard backstroke at the 2020 Liberal Arts Championships, Wesleyan's conference championship, breaking the school record with a time of 1:51.24.

But, Trofholz didn't have any time to celebrate as the 100 freestyle was the next event.

After talking to his coaches, he did the best he could to cool down and get ready for the next event. What the senior did next shocked himself and the rest of his team.

"My teammates congratulated me and I went straight to the warm-down pool and tried to loosen up and get ready for the next race," he said. "I did my best to stay focused and I think I did a pretty good job. I rested for a little bit, about five minutes and got back up behind the blocks for the next event."

Trofholz then added his second championship of the day when he won the 100 freestyle.

"After finishing the 100 freestyle, I was completely shocked and surprised," he said. "My teammates and coaches were going nuts. That was a really touching moment to see how happy they were for my success in that. I still can’t believe that I was able to do it.