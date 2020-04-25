Trofholz leaves Wesleyan on top

Nebraska Wesleyan senior and Columbus High graduate Sam Trofholz had just finished first place in the 200-yard backstroke at the 2020 Liberal Arts Championships, Wesleyan's conference championship, breaking the school record with a time of 1:51.24.
But, Trofholz didn't have any time to celebrate as the 100 freestyle was the next event.
After talking to his coaches, he did the best he could to cool down and get ready for the next event. What the senior did next shocked himself and the rest of his team.
"My teammates congratulated me and I went straight to the warm-down pool and tried to loosen up and get ready for the next race," he said. "I did my best to stay focused and I think I did a pretty good job. I rested for a little bit, about five minutes and got back up behind the blocks for the next event."
Trofholz then added his second championship of the day when he won the 100 freestyle.
"After finishing the 100 freestyle, I was completely shocked and surprised," he said. "My teammates and coaches were going nuts. That was a really touching moment to see how happy they were for my success in that. I still can’t believe that I was able to do it.
"I was in the middle of the race thinking I had to sprint. I just gunned to the end and finished strong. I looked up at the scoreboard and saw that I was in first place. It was just an insane feeling."
This feat isn't the only impressive accomplishment of Trofholz's swimming career.
He was named to the Liberal Arts All-Championship team in six events as a senior - 200 Back, 100 Free, 100 Back, 400 medley relay, 200 medley relay and 400 Free relay.
As a junior, he won the LAC title in the 200 Back and was on four championship relay teams, earning all-championship team honors in seven events.
In his sophomore year, he was LAC Champion in 100 back and swam on the first-place 400 medley and 200 medley relay teams.
He also earned four All-Championship team honors as a freshman.
He finished his career with 21 All-Championship team honors and holds NWU school records in 100 Backstroke (51.15) and 200 Backstroke (1:51.24)
He was also a member of relay teams that hold all five NWU school records.
"Nebraska Wesleyan has provided me with such a great, unique experience," he said. "I’ve enjoyed every second of it, just being able to join all these different communities within our campus, including the swim team and just building great relationships with my teammates and making great memories there. It’s been one of a kind."
Trofholz's swimming career starter long before his time as a Prairie Wolf.
His family told him he needed to participate in a winter sport and after not having much success at basketball he gave swimming a chance.
This proved to be the right choice as he continued swimming on the YMCA and Columbus High swim teams.
Toward the end of his junior year, he decided he wasn't quite done competing and explored the option of swimming at the collegiate level. This decision has paid off as he has etched his name into Wesleyan's athletic history.
Although his college swimming career is over, Trofholz isn't planning on leaving the sport he loves behind.
The senior is leaving with a degree in international studies and isn't sure where life will take him, but he plans on swimming always being a part of his life.
"Right now I’m a little unsure of what my main career will be right out of college for the next few years, but the one constant that I have is I’m still going to be involved in the swimming world whether that’s coaching or whatever," Trofholz said. "I don’t want to walk away yet. I’m ready to keep coaching and pass down everything I know to the new swimmers and help them have as great of an experience through swimming as I had."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
