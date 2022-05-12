Two-out rally blows open Region 9 title for Raiders

Southeast put Central Community College-Columbus on the brink but the Raiders responded with a four-run, two-out rally to blow open a 2-0 game Sunday in Columbus for the Region IX softball championship.

The Raiders came in as the top seed among three teams and needed just two wins to keep their season alive. They did that in their first game thanks to a 3-1 win over North Platte. But Southeast forced a deciding second game in the two-game championship series when the Storm started Sunday with a 4-3 win.

At that point it came down to a winner-take-all afternoon game that Central took 9-5 after building a 6-0 lead. Southeast scored five in the final two innings but Central had just enough offense to hold off a comeback attempt.

The win earned the Raiders a trip to Iowa this weekend for a three-game series against Des Moines Area in Boone. The two teams meet Friday at noon and 2 p.m. The two teams would meet again Saturday if there's a Friday split.

DMACC is currently the No. 1-rated team in NJCAA Division II with a 48-3 record.

"This was a complete team effort, and the energy in the dugout was the ignition to it all," Central head coach Caitlin Simon said in a Central release. "I am proud of the team for making the plays when needed and allowing Kailee Pollard to be in control on the mound."

Pollard tossed all 20 innings over three games and allowed a total of 12 hits, seven runs one earned run, three walks and struck out eight. The performance lowered her ERA below 5 for the first time since February and made her 13-15 on the season.

Saturday against North Platte she set down 12 in a row after a leadoff error that came around to score the only Knights run of the game. Andrea Fernandez tied it 1-1 in the fourth when she was hit by a pitch and scored later on an error at third. Kinsley Wimer scored the go-ahead run when she walked, advanced on the error and scored on a double play. Wimer walked with the bases loaded and pushed Katie Paczosa across in the fifth for an insurance run.

Southeast led the opening game of the championship series 3-0 through two innings, Central tied it with two in the third and one in the fourth but the Storm regained the lead in the seventh on a single then a double. Caroline Reffer, Emma Lees, Kaylee McNeese and Kenzie Bonner had hits for Central. Wimer and Bonner each drove in a run.

Forced to play again, Central took advantage of leadoff walks to Riffer and Lees and brought both around to score for a 2-0 lead in the first. Wimer's sac bunt and a single to right by McNeese brought the runs across.

Pollard had to pitch around a runner on base each of the first five innings but kept Southeast off the board long enough for her offense to take advantage. Lees started the two-out rally in the fifth with a triple, Fernandez walked, an error a short scored one, an error in right scored two then Elle Douglas singled to make it 6-0.

Southeast took advantage of three errors in the sixth then three hits, a walk and an error in the seventh, but Central plated three more in the sixth and had a 9-2 lead when the Storm scored three in the seventh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.