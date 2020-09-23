Urban Meyer commends Frost for speaking out

Urban Meyer doesn’t think the Big Ten went out of its way to deal Nebraska a particularly difficult start to its eight-game schedule this fall.
He also thinks the recent criticism of the Husker leadership group is unwarranted.
The former Ohio State coach and current Fox Sports analyst appeared on Dan Patrick’s radio show and had strong words for people who criticized NU coach Scott Frost, athletic director Bill Moos and others for pushing the Big Ten both before and after the league decided to postpone its fall season in mid-August.
“For people that made comments, ‘How can Nebraska say that?’ They’ve never coached. I would argue they’ve never coached,” Meyer said. “The job of a coach, AD and a president is to fight for your players. If they thought that was wrong, I commend them. I commend Scott Frost and the AD and the president for swinging as hard as they can.
“I commend the athletes at Ohio State, Penn State and the Wolverines. Everybody fought. They thought it was wrong and they fought. They did it respectfully, but they fought.”
Meyer also had interesting insight on the Big Ten’s scheduling. NU opens at Ohio State and then hosts Wisconsin before traveling to Northwestern and hosting Penn State. That puts perhaps the conference’s three most highly regarded teams this fall on Nebraska’s slate in the first four weeks, which led Moos over the weekend to question whether NU got a fair shake.
“My job is to provide my school with the very best opportunity in a great conference to have success, and this one's going to be tough," Moos said. "This football team has a chance to be really good, but it doesn't look like we're getting a lot of breaks here."
Meyer, though, disagreed with any notion that the Big Ten had taken revenge on the Huskers’ recent sabre rattling by doling out a tough slate.
“No, no, if they did — first of all, no way could you do that,” Meyer said. “I remember when Scott Frost first got there, in one of our coaches meetings, he brought up that they’ve had the hardest schedule in the Big Ten for years and years and years. Nobody really knew that, but he broke it down. Because Nebraska is a prime-time name and so are the Wolverines, Ohio State and Penn State and people want to see those games, so they seem to play (them). You never saw Nebraska play Rutgers or Maryland. You saw them play the big dogs all the time in the East. …
“So I don’t know why they keep getting those teams, but I can’t believe somebody would really do that.”
It’s worth reiterating, too, that the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions were both originally on Nebraska’s schedule along with Rutgers, which was dropped in the eight-game iteration.
