Central Community College volleyball has set a standard of winning the Region IX title. However, they're still looking to get over the district playoff hump and reach the national tournament after a 17-21 campaign.

The Raiders enter the 2023 season with many fresh faces as they return just three players from last year's squad.

"I think they are a really hard-working group. There's good chemistry between them as a team," Central head coach Mary Young said. "I think we have the right mix of just some nice ballhandlers and just some players that can get stuff done in the front line as well."

Central returns sophomore attackers Chelsea Fisher and Katee Korte and defensive specialist Halie Kaslon.

The Raiders will look to fill the rest of the back row, including a new libero, while also incorporating a third attacker and a new setter on the front row.

"I look who we have returning. Halie Kaslon saw some playing time in the backcourt and did some nice things as a freshman," Young said. "Chelsea Fisher was most of the time our go-to and really made a good presence at the net. Katee Korte was just so steady, so I think we got three significant pieces back.

"I feel like we have some significant players that we've added that will really contribute. I feel pretty good of where we sit right now and I think we're a team that will just get better and better as time goes on."

Fisher, Korte and Kaslon have assumed the leadership role as they guide a young group. Fisher and Korte played in all 38 matches last season while Kaslon competed in 17 matches.

"We have to be big leaders and show them this is how coach wants it," Fisher said. "We know she knows what she's doing, so we just have to show them and that we're doing it that way. You're either on board or you're not."

Fisher and Korte return as the Raiders' top two attackers. They finished third and fourth on the team last year with 283 and 238 kills, respectively.

Defensively, Korte blocked the most shots (121) while Fisher was second stuffing 111 shots.

"They're really good leaders. Chelsea (Fisher) has been a fun person to coach. She joined our team about five days before practice started last year, so this year is just a whole new world for her that she's really prepared and ready to go," Young said. "She is such a joy to coach. Always got a smile on her face and always willing to improve. Just seems a lot more determined whatever is expected of her.

"You can't replace Katee's (Korte) consistency. She's just consistent wherever we put her. Ideally, she's probably a little bit more suited for the outside and her efficiency is so great on the outside, but she does really well in the middle too. We'll see where this shakes out."

Kaslon played on both the outside and as a DS last season. The sophomore dug 20 balls and served six aces.

"When we started spring ball last year, I went from hitting to passing and so I've been working a lot on passing. So far it's been going pretty good," Kaslon said. "This season I'm just working really hard on getting my feet to the ball and seeing it with my eyes to help me out with everything."

Libbie Ball will step into the setter role to start the season. The Palmyra graduate posted 424 assists in her senior season to go with just 17 ball-handling errors.

"She's small but is feisty. Really gives good commands to our hitters. I've been really happy with her command on the court," Young said. "She's played some club and really set some high expectations for herself. Just has a good setter mentality in what I've seen in practice so far. I think she'll take some good leadership role on the court."

Randolph graduate Bailey Beal, Adams Central graduate Lauryn Scott and Lakeview graduate Josie Bentz are competing for playing time in the middle. Young also added that Ord graduate Ali Miller is pushing Kaslon on defense.

Liv Swanson is also trying to earn playing time on the outside. Gordon-Rushville graduate Ajae McKimmey will also look to provide depth as the season goes on after she missed her high school senior volleyball season.

"We only have 12 on our roster, but we feel like we have the right 12," Young said.

The Raiders open the season on Aug. 19 with a home triangular against Southwestern Community College and Cloud County Community College.

Central will then play 14 of the next 18 matches on the road before returning home for six matches in October.

Fisher said there will be some growing pains with a young group, but Korte and Kaslon said it'll be key for them to stay motivated and positive.

"This year we actually have a word and it's trust. I think that will be a huge thing going into this season and towards the end of the season," Korte said. "Just be trusting each other on the court and that's what all three of us sophomores and we hope the rest of the team will help build that throughout the season."