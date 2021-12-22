Weidner Watch: Huskers down Wyoming for 12-0

The Husker women shot nearly 50% and hit nine three-pointers while improving to 12-0 on the year following a 72-61 win over Wyoming on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Allison Weidner played 11 minutes in the victory, didn't take a shot but had three rebounds and dished out three assists.

Weidner has appeared in all 12 games of the Big Red's, thus far, perfect season. She's averaging 5.1 points per game, shooting 42%, is fifth on the team with 45 total rebounds, third with 34 assists and has committed just 10 turnovers.

Her season-bests include 11 points against Prairie View on Nov. 11, 19 minutes and six three throws this past Sunday against Drake, four shots made Nov. 9 against Maine, eight assists in the win over N.C. Central on Nov. 20 and three steals Dec. 11 against Indiana State.

Weidner and the Huskers are off for a week until they begin the full Big Ten conference schedule at Michigan State at 1 p.m. on Dec. 30. The Huskers then host No. 9 Michigan on Jan. 4 and No. 15 Iowa on Jan. 13. The next few weeks also include a road game at No. 13 Indiana on Jan. 13 then a rematch with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Jan. 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.