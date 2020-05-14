When the college volleyball season begins, will Nebraska have an advantage?

The college volleyball season, whenever it begins, isn’t going to be like a typical season.
The worldwide health catastrophe has changed the game for teams, and nobody knows right now what the season will be like.
Do the matches go on as scheduled? Do teams get only four weeks of workouts leading up to the first match, instead of a chance to train this summer? Do the normal four weeks of nonconference matches to begin the season get eliminated?
Whatever happens, the Nebraska volleyball team may have some advantages over many teams because it returns its entire starting lineup from last season with outside hitters Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik, middle blockers Lauren Stivrins and Callie Schwarzenbach, right-side hitter Jazz Sweet, setter Nicklin Hames and libero Kenzie Knuckles.
While a few of the Huskers' four freshmen might play, Nebraska doesn't need to have any freshmen play major roles, like it did in 2018 when Hames and Schwarzenbach were immediate starters.
Nebraska coach John Cook is hoping that his team’s experienced roster can be an advantage.
“Let’s say we can’t start (having workouts) until fall, I’m thinking of our poor freshmen coming in here,” Cook said. “I mean, they haven’t done anything for months, and who knows if they’ve even worked out. So do you want to throw those guys out there? It’s going to be a big adjustment.”
Nebraska’s team in 2019 was always kind of viewed as a two-year team, with the second year being the 2020 season. Nebraska didn’t have any seniors last season, but defensive specialist Megan Miller transfered during the offseason.
Just minutes after Nebraska’s season ended last year with a three-set loss against Wisconsin in the NCAA Elite Eight, Cook drew a football field on the whiteboard in the locker room. He told the players they were at the 50-yard line now, they’ve got one more year to go, and the goal is to get to Omaha — the site of the 2020 NCAA Final Four.
Projected roster
Outside hitter: senior Lexi Sun, sophomore Madi Kubik, sophomore Riley Zuhn.
Right-side hitter: senior Jazz Sweet, freshman Abby Johnson.
Middle blocker: senior Lauren Stivrins, junior Callie Schwarzenbach, junior Kayla Caffey, freshman Kalynn Meyer.
Setter: junior Nicklin Hames, sophomore Nicole Drewnick.
Libero: sophomore Kenzie Knuckles.
Defensive specialist: senior Hayley Densberger, freshman Keonilei Akana, redshirt freshman Emma Gabel, freshman Anni Evans.
Now the second season is here, and Cook expects Nebraska to have a really good team.
“Having the core return, and bringing (associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand) back, I just think this team is going to be on a mission," Cook said.
“We’ve got experience at every position, and there is still going to be some good competition. We learned a lot of great lessons last year. It’s very clear in our heads what we have to do to be able to get to a Final Four, and compete for a national championship. All of our players understand what they have to do, and the level we have to play at.”
Elsewhere in the country, the roster for 2019 national champion Stanford took a considerable hit with the graduation of five All-Americans (Kathryn Plummer, Jenna Gray, Morgan Hentz, Audriana Fitzmorris and Madeleine Gates).
Wisconsin also made the Final Four last year and beat Nebraska three times during the season. The Badgers could be really good again with All-Americans Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Molly Haggerty back.
But a significant part of the Badgers’ success was with their back-row defense, and they lost some key players with the graduation of Tiffany Clark and M.E. Dodge.
The other Final Four teams last season were Baylor and Minnesota. Baylor returns national player of the year Yossiana Pressley. Minnesota returns each of its all-Big Ten players (Stephanie Samedy, Regan Pittman and CC McGraw).
Cook expects there to be many teams capable of being in the top-10 this season.
“There are so many good teams in the Big Ten, and then Florida is loaded, Texas is loaded,” Cook said “UCLA returns a really good team, and they got hot at the end. Stanford reloads. Washington returns everybody. It’s a really deep year for college volleyball, with a lot of really good teams that could win a national championship.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!