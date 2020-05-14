When the college volleyball season begins, will Nebraska have an advantage?

“We’ve got experience at every position, and there is still going to be some good competition. We learned a lot of great lessons last year. It’s very clear in our heads what we have to do to be able to get to a Final Four, and compete for a national championship. All of our players understand what they have to do, and the level we have to play at.”

Elsewhere in the country, the roster for 2019 national champion Stanford took a considerable hit with the graduation of five All-Americans (Kathryn Plummer, Jenna Gray, Morgan Hentz, Audriana Fitzmorris and Madeleine Gates).

Wisconsin also made the Final Four last year and beat Nebraska three times during the season. The Badgers could be really good again with All-Americans Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Molly Haggerty back.

But a significant part of the Badgers’ success was with their back-row defense, and they lost some key players with the graduation of Tiffany Clark and M.E. Dodge.

The other Final Four teams last season were Baylor and Minnesota. Baylor returns national player of the year Yossiana Pressley. Minnesota returns each of its all-Big Ten players (Stephanie Samedy, Regan Pittman and CC McGraw).

Cook expects there to be many teams capable of being in the top-10 this season.