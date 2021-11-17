Young grateful for buy-in from Raiders' five sophomores

The Central Community College-Columbus volleyball team endured a major change just prior to the season when AD and former head coach Mary Young returned to the bench just two and a half weeks before the Raiders' first match.

Led by the group's five sophomores, Emily and Rachel Ottten, Chloe Odbert, Michaela Dukes and Khloe Felker, Central had to adapt quickly to new leadership. The five sophomores also had to find their own voice as leaders.

When those five quickly bought in to Young, and when the Raiders were finally healthy, results followed.

Central emerged from a tough middle portion of the season and captured its first Region IX championship since 2017.

"I can't say enough about those five. They are wonderful," Young said. "They're all inherently very different, but they did a lot of great things for us and brought something different. Each one of them brought something different, and we're going to really miss them."

Emily Otten ended the season with 311 kills, good for second on the team, and 366 digs. Young said that Otten showed a lot of heart, especially in game three of the Northwest Plains district championship. She led the Raiders with 22 kills as Central lost in five sets against North Dakota State College of Science.

Rachel Otten completed her sophomore season with 277 kills and a team-best 137 blocks. Young pushed Rachel the middle hitter break out of her shell.

"We had to give Rachel a hard time because of just how far some of the progress she's made from the beginning of the year to the end of the year," Young said. "Rachel's not real animated, and we tried to make her more animated. She's just been really fun.

Odbert was Central's anchor, according to Young, switching positions from setter to libero. She dug the most shots on the team, 673, to go with 37 service aces.

"I thought several times it would've been fun to see where she would have been in year two as a libero rather than really year one," Young said. "She's going to be missed a lot because she just had such tremendous games in that position in a short time; just a great leader."

Dukes and Felker were role players for the Raiders this season, but Young appreciated what each brought to the squad.

"Michaela Dukes had a lot of time in the last couple weeks serving and did her job and did it well and had a great attitude every single say. She's a tremendous teammate and I can't say enough about that. She's a wonderful teammate," Young said. "Khloe Felker, same way, Khloe would get in at times that sometimes were the most inopportune times and she delivered. She had a great attitude and just a real light sense of humor; just a great disposition and that every team needs a Khloe."

For the six freshmen returning next season, Young said she hopes they can build off the experience gained from a roller coaster year.

She felt lack of experience came into play in the game three loss of the district final. NDSCS was in a district championship last year that also went the distance. The Wildcats lost that game, and Young said she felt that last year's experience gave them an edge as the match tightened.

"We would be fools to think that if they don't remember that. We hadn't been there since 2017 and, obviously, none of these athletes were on that team," she said. "The freshmen, I think it'll be eye-opening for them as they move into next season. They've had a great taste of what it takes. I'm super excited to see what they'll be able to do in a year and the foundation that they built.

'I'm really excited about that because they bought in as well and that's hard as a freshman, first year of college and right off the bat, you have these expectations with a coach. They did great and they're going to be that much more mature and seasoned. It'll be really good."

The Raiders had a rollercoaster of a season, starting 7-2 before losing 13 of their next 15 matches. Central closed the season with wins in 10 of its final 12 including two wins in the Region IX tournament.

However, through the adversity, Central stuck together and made life-long memories.

"They're wonderful young ladies. They believed it and it came together. There was times where we really were overmatched, but we showed a lot of will and will will get a person a long way in life. I'm really proud of that," Young said. "I'm proud of the relationships they built with one another that will last them a lifetime. That is truly what we're about.

"I would be lying if we said we didn't care about the winning because that's the icing on the cake, but truly there is so many things that happened that were just really heartfelt and just really overwhelming as a coach that I witnessed that were just awesome. I just can't say enough about them."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

