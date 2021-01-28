 Skip to main content
Columbus finds the win column at Norfolk
alert top story

Columbus finds the win column at Norfolk

Columbus Discoverers

Columbus High boys basketball navigated a sea of adversity on Thursday at Norfolk and found a way to earn its first win, a 67-64 Maroon Cup victory over the Panthers.

The Discoverers nearly squandered two double-digit leads, were guilty of a technical foul up six with less than 30 seconds remaining and turned it over nine times in the fourth quarter. But in a year that has seen a multitude of injuries and a 17-day break from competition for COVID, a few rough seas over 32 minutes weren't enough to turn back the ship.

Junior Tadan Bell had the game of his career - scoring 24 points and hitting six 3-pointers. Ean Luebbe had 17 and Ernest Hausmann 10 for a Columbus team that had lost 11 in a row before Thursday night.

Check back later for more on this story.

