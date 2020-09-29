Columbus handles Hastings

Columbus looked on its way to an easy night against Hastings (11-11) at home on Tuesday, but the visitors made it interesting after falling behind 2-0.

Columbus (7-11) won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-14 and looked like it was going to win the third when the Tigers came storming back to sneak out a 27-25 win in set three.

The Tigers used that momentum for a strong start in the fourth, had a match point at 24-20 but saw the Discoverers come back and close the night with a 29-27 set victory.

"We've had plenty of pressure games, but not a game where we've been on the upside of things," head coach Jeri Otten said. "I think that's definitely a big mental hurdle for our team. So, hopefully we can ride some of that momentum into our practice tomorrow."

The first two sets were less stressful for the Discoverers, who showed consistency passing and hitting through the early parts of the match.

"We were pretty steady," Otten said. "In serve receive we started rough and then they chipped away and worked their way to get us back in system. We started to get a lead on them with offensively getting some kills and hitting our zones in serving as well."

Otten said her team took the right attitude when Hastings was makings its comeback.