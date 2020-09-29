Columbus handles Hastings

Columbus looked on its way to an easy night against Hastings (11-11) at home on Tuesday, but the visitors made it interesting after falling behind 2-0.
Columbus (7-11) won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-14 and looked like it was going to win the third when the Tigers came storming back to sneak out a 27-25 win in set three.
The Tigers used that momentum for a strong start in the fourth, had a match point at 24-20 but saw the Discoverers come back and close the night with a 29-27 set victory.
"We've had plenty of pressure games, but not a game where we've been on the upside of things," head coach Jeri Otten said. "I think that's definitely a big mental hurdle for our team. So, hopefully we can ride some of that momentum into our practice tomorrow."
The first two sets were less stressful for the Discoverers, who showed consistency passing and hitting through the early parts of the match.
"We were pretty steady," Otten said. "In serve receive we started rough and then they chipped away and worked their way to get us back in system. We started to get a lead on them with offensively getting some kills and hitting our zones in serving as well."
Otten said her team took the right attitude when Hastings was makings its comeback.
"This is where we see who's mentally tough and who's not," she said. "We saw some of those kids make plays when we really needed them to. ...Addi Duranksi made some kills in some key moments for us. In that last serve, Emily Dorau, that took some iron will."
Duranski led the Discoverers in kills with 16, while Josie Garrett and Maddie Uhlig each added 10. As a team, CHS had 54 kills.
Jaleigh Adams-Tuls finished with eight kills, Alyssa Dorau added five kills, Claire Renner contributed three and Sadie Evans and Ellie Thompson each tallied one.
Columbus also had 25 attacking errors but found just enough consistency to avoid those mistakes playing a factor. Ten aces at the serving line helped off set those errors. Renner had three while Dorau and Sadie Evans each had two. Evans and Dorau also each blocked three shots. Evans led in assists with 45 and Renner led in digs with 24.
The Discoverers are now 5-2 in their last seven matches and are in action next at the Columbus Invitational on Saturday.
The other teams at the invite are Grand Island (0-15), Lincoln High (9-5) and Bellevue East (7-9). Columbus defeated Grand Island earlier this year on Sept. 3 in a two-set sweep.
After the Columbus Invite, the Discoverers will close the regular season with four more matches against Lincoln Northeast (3-11), Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (10-6), Lincoln Southeast (5-10) and Norfolk (4-10), before competing in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Oct. 22.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
