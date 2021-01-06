Columbus High boys basketball: When it rains it pours

Columbus High school boys basketball coach Jordan Hitchcock can only take a step back and laugh; any other approach might lead to tears of frustration.

Already beset by injuries and playing at less than full strength, Columbus High came up short on a dramatic comeback Tuesday at Fremont. The Discoverers trailed the Tigers by 15 at halftime and 11 at the start of the fourth quarter.

CHS cut it to three at one point over the final eight minutes, scored 30 points in the period, produced its highest total of the season but still didn't have enough to find tis first win in a 83-79 loss.

Adding to the dismay was further changes to the lineup. Junior Tadan Bell wasn't available. Fellow junior Caleb Mulder was set for his first appearance of the season but suffered a freak injury in junior varsity warmups.

If it weren't for bad luck, Columbus wouldn't have any luck at all. CHS fell to 0-9. The Discoverers are back on the court Saturday looking to snap the skid against Lincoln High. The Links (0-5) are also looking for their first win.

Junior Ean Luebbe was back after missing the last three games and was one of four Discoverers with 15 or more points, but not even his return provided enough of a spark to overcome what seems to be an ongoing curse.