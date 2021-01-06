Columbus High boys basketball: When it rains it pours

Columbus High school boys basketball coach Jordan Hitchcock can only take a step back and laugh; any other approach might lead to tears of frustration.
Already beset by injuries and playing at less than full strength, Columbus High came up short on a dramatic comeback Tuesday at Fremont. The Discoverers trailed the Tigers by 15 at halftime and 11 at the start of the fourth quarter.
CHS cut it to three at one point over the final eight minutes, scored 30 points in the period, produced its highest total of the season but still didn't have enough to find tis first win in a 83-79 loss.
Adding to the dismay was further changes to the lineup. Junior Tadan Bell wasn't available. Fellow junior Caleb Mulder was set for his first appearance of the season but suffered a freak injury in junior varsity warmups.
If it weren't for bad luck, Columbus wouldn't have any luck at all. CHS fell to 0-9. The Discoverers are back on the court Saturday looking to snap the skid against Lincoln High. The Links (0-5) are also looking for their first win.
Junior Ean Luebbe was back after missing the last three games and was one of four Discoverers with 15 or more points, but not even his return provided enough of a spark to overcome what seems to be an ongoing curse.
"Our kids played hard, but we just can't get a break as far as health goes," Hitchcock said. "At this point I can't even make this stuff up.
Garrett Esch remained sidelined with an ankle injury. The senior hasn't played since Dec. 10 at Omaha North. Bell, who had joined the starting lineup by necessity then proved to be a worthwhile starter, rolled an ankle earlier this week and wasn't available at Fremont. Mulder, who had yet to play this season due to a broken hand in a preseason practice, suited up for junior varsity then injured his other hand in warmups.
Those obstacles were enough to get any team off track. Tiger junior Carter Sintek further complicated the matter with a hot start.
Sintek scored 28 in last week's HAC consolation win over Columbus and had half of that total in the first quarter. He again put up 28 on Tuesday and had 12 in the first - all on 3-pointers. Columbus kept pace with a four-headed attack that saw Sam Kwapnioski score 20, Blake Thompson and Ernest Hausmann 18 each and Luebbe had 17. Kwapnioski and Hausmann had 10 each in the fourth, but stops, especially on Sintek, were hard to come by.
"We let Sintek get loose in the first half, made an adjustment, and that kind of helped in the second half. That's why we were able to make that run," Hitchcock said. "I probably should have made that change earlier, but hindsight is 20-20."
Sintek had seven more in the second quarter then made just two shots after halftime. He added five more at the free throw line.
Though Columbus scored 30 in the fourth, the Discoverers were forced to send Fremont to the line. The Tigers shot 42 free throws in the game and 22 of those came in the fourth. Fremont hit 16 and kept CHS an arms length away from tying or taking the lead.
"Win or lose, you can't question these guys' effort. They're always going to go down fighting," Hitchcock said. "We're making strides but it's not showing on the scoreboard. Heart isn't the problem. These guys will always fight to the bitter end."
Hitchcock gave particular praise to Luebbe in that sense. His 17 points were a new career high.
"He's kind of, in a lot of ways, the heart and soul of the team as far as communication. He's a good captain," Hitchcock said of Luebbe. "When I come to school an hour before practice, he's always there. He was there when he was injured doing the right things to get treatment and get back. He's a good leader."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.