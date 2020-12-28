Columbus high outlines new attendance guidelines for activities

On Monday, Columbus High School released updated protocols for winter sporting events and activities that will go into effect Jan. 4

The changes were recommended by the NSAA.

In the new set of guidelines, active participants are still permitted, but not required, to wear masks during competition, and coaches and non-active participants (those not currently on the court, mat or stage) are required to wear masks at all times.

Spectators are also required to wear a mask at all times and masks must cover the nose and mouth.

Attendance is restricted to households and may include grandparents living outside the household and families must sit 6-feet apart.

The amount of family members in attendance has also been updated. For basketball games and wrestling duals, up to four household members can attend.

For wrestling events with three or more teams, attendance may be limited to two or none depending on how many teams are in attendance.

Swimming and diving will be limited to one or two household members depending on how many team are competing.