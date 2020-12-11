Columbus High powerlifting claims gold at Lexington

Columbus High powerlifting came away with a pair of team trophies, a runner-up and several individual gold-medal performances at Lexington last week.
Led by seven athletes who placed first in their individual weight classes, the Columbus coed team won the championship trophy, the boys team also finished atop the team standings and the girls were second.
Charlee Salinas earned a gold medal for the girls team. On the boys team, Jerry Valencia, Jacob Wagoner, Colby Salak, Stratton Stephens, Leo DeLa Rosa and Keitan Faulkner all won titles in their weight classes.
Runners-up included Kaylee Gerber, Bri Marquez and Miranda Swanson on the girls team and Kyson Krepel and Daurys Neris on the boys team. Bronze medals went to Leigh Ann Thornburg and Calista Kumm for the girls and Hector Velasquez for the boys.
Sandra Zacharias was fourth and Brooke Wickens fifth for the girls team. Aldrych Munoz, Austin Wickens and John Houseman were fourth, and Alex Ienn and Jaxson Rodriguez-Brown were fifth for the boys.
Columbus had 14 total girls and 18 boys in the competition.
Jacob Wagoner was recognized as the boys Lifter of the Meet.
"We are very excited by what we saw out of the lifters on Saturday. We have a good group of veteran lifters who we knew were going to compete well," co-head coach Kortney Riedmiller said. "There were so many positives that came out of Saturday. Many of our lifters were able to set new personal bests over the weekend. Our new lifters performed very well, too.
"The first meet is always the toughest and it is hard to simulate a meet situation in practice. We had eight new lifters who were able to place this weekend and that is huge. In the four years we have been going out to Lexington, we have never brought home a first place finish. It was a great way to start the season and build some momentum. Our next meet is in February at Peru State College."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
