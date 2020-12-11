Columbus High powerlifting claims gold at Lexington

Columbus High powerlifting came away with a pair of team trophies, a runner-up and several individual gold-medal performances at Lexington last week.

Led by seven athletes who placed first in their individual weight classes, the Columbus coed team won the championship trophy, the boys team also finished atop the team standings and the girls were second.

Charlee Salinas earned a gold medal for the girls team. On the boys team, Jerry Valencia, Jacob Wagoner, Colby Salak, Stratton Stephens, Leo DeLa Rosa and Keitan Faulkner all won titles in their weight classes.

Runners-up included Kaylee Gerber, Bri Marquez and Miranda Swanson on the girls team and Kyson Krepel and Daurys Neris on the boys team. Bronze medals went to Leigh Ann Thornburg and Calista Kumm for the girls and Hector Velasquez for the boys.

Sandra Zacharias was fourth and Brooke Wickens fifth for the girls team. Aldrych Munoz, Austin Wickens and John Houseman were fourth, and Alex Ienn and Jaxson Rodriguez-Brown were fifth for the boys.

Columbus had 14 total girls and 18 boys in the competition.

Jacob Wagoner was recognized as the boys Lifter of the Meet.