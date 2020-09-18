 Skip to main content
Columbus High tennis eighth at Millard North
Columbus Discoverers

Columbus High tennis faced tough competition the Millard North Invite on Thursday. 

No. 1 singles competitor Ted Fehringer placed eighth, the No. 1 doubles team of Landen Hastreiter and Bohden Jedlicka placed eighth, No. 2 singles player Frank Fehringer placed seventh after beating John Harrington of Millard South and the No. 2 doubles team of Alex Larson and Colin Flyr defeated Ethan Mortimer and Gannon Pokorney of Norfolk to place seventh. 

The Discovers didn't win any matches in pool play. As a team, the Discoverers finished eighth out of eight teams. Omaha Westside won the meet. 

Papillion-La Vista senior Ethan Neil won the No. 1 singles tournament and Tannar Klahn and Fletcher Kuper of Millard West won the No. 1 doubles event. 

Columbus is in action next at 8 a.m. on Monday at the Papillion-La Vista Invite. 

Reach the Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com 

