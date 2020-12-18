Columbus High Wrestling: Turning heartbreak into hunger

He's counting on that being the case this winter for a program that returns seven state qualifiers, two runners-up and many others who witnessed that fateful day in Omaha.

"That’s kind of how some of these guys are. Any team that’s second or any person that’s second, they did everything they’re supposed to do, they just couldn’t quite get that last little thing. It prepares them for the future," Keiswetter said. "Coming up short on something you’ve worked hard for, it doesn’t matter if it’s our guy or any kid that’s a state runner-up, the rest of their life, they’re going to be driven by that."

Senior Blayze Standley and sophomore Adrian Bice are specifically driven, five others that were at state last year have their own motivation to return and a roster of over 50 has a hungry group of newcomers and no names ready to change that status.

Standley and Bice were two of the four runners-up along with 2020 graduates Kasten Grape and Anthony DeAnda.

Junior Blake Cerny went 2-2 and missed out on the medal round, sophomore Cayden Kucera qualified in his first season but went 0-2, senior Alex Korte is seeking his third trip to Omaha and first medal, junior Levi Bloomquist is also seeking his third after going 1-2 as a sophomore and Rylee Iburg also went 1-2 as a sophomore.