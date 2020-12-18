Columbus High Wrestling: Turning heartbreak into hunger

Nearly a year removed, it's still hard to say exactly what last year's final round at the state tournament meant for Columbus High wrestling.
For just the second time in school history, the Discoverers sent four members to championship matches. The last time that happened, Columbus left with two gold medals and a state trophy.
But last February all four finalists were left on the second level of the podium and the team walked away empty-handed in fifth.
Historic? Certainly. Four finalists is truly an achievement. Seeing that many wrestlers in maroon robes run out for introductions certainly leaves an impression.
But when none of them win, it can leave another kind of impression on those who came up short and the program at large. The 2020 state tournament will always have a significant place in Discoverer history. But for those involved that history might also include a 'Yeah, but.'
In the short term, coach Adam Keiswetter sees it as a potential advantage. He's been around many runners-up in his personal and now professional career. Whether that's in a public setting such as the state tournament or in more private matters when things just don't work out, he's seen how responses vary.
In competition he's seen how such a loss has pushed wrestlers to a new level on the mat and later in life in their careers and relationships.
He's counting on that being the case this winter for a program that returns seven state qualifiers, two runners-up and many others who witnessed that fateful day in Omaha.
"That’s kind of how some of these guys are. Any team that’s second or any person that’s second, they did everything they’re supposed to do, they just couldn’t quite get that last little thing. It prepares them for the future," Keiswetter said. "Coming up short on something you’ve worked hard for, it doesn’t matter if it’s our guy or any kid that’s a state runner-up, the rest of their life, they’re going to be driven by that."
Senior Blayze Standley and sophomore Adrian Bice are specifically driven, five others that were at state last year have their own motivation to return and a roster of over 50 has a hungry group of newcomers and no names ready to change that status.
Standley and Bice were two of the four runners-up along with 2020 graduates Kasten Grape and Anthony DeAnda.
Junior Blake Cerny went 2-2 and missed out on the medal round, sophomore Cayden Kucera qualified in his first season but went 0-2, senior Alex Korte is seeking his third trip to Omaha and first medal, junior Levi Bloomquist is also seeking his third after going 1-2 as a sophomore and Rylee Iburg also went 1-2 as a sophomore.
“I saw it as a step in the right direction," Standley said at CHS Media Day about coming up short in a final match. "I was constantly reminded about it during workouts to keep me motivated. It still kind of burns a little, but that’s all right. I’m going to shake that off, do what I do and not let the past control what I do.”
Standley and Korte make up the veteran presence of the group. They were joined at Media Day by Tanner Kobza; it what was meant to be a trio of leadership at the top of the roster.
But Kobza suffered another concussion and has since been forced to call it a career. His junior year was cut short at the end of January, also by concussion. Kobza was fourth as a sophomore and qualified as a freshman with a 1-2 showing.
Motivated and hungry, Kobza was set to have a major impact on 2021. Now his teammates will pick up his mantle and carry it forward.
Perhaps most ready to do that is Korte who, due to similar weight classes, has sparred with Kobza often in training as a practice partner. Korte doesn't yet have a medal after going 1-2 as a sophomore and 1-2 as a junior. He won his first match a year ago but then lost to the eventual third and fourth-place medalists in the next two rounds.
A state medal seems the only way he will be satisfied in his final season.
“I’ve just got to go out there and do it," Korte said. "There’s not a lot to say.”
Behind the seven returning qualifiers is a host of wrestlers working for an opportunity. Through the first few weeks of the season, several have had those chances.
Iburg and sophomore Liam Blaser have missed time with injuries and opened the door for even more unknowns.
CHS started the year in a dual loss to Grand Island that included varsity debuts by Kasen Grape, Brenyn Delano, Kaden Brownlow, Jaden McFarland and Marcus Beltran.
At the Bennington Invite, Wyatt Spragg, Isaiah Westfall, Cody Cuba and Carter Fedde were new to varsity competition.
Logan Salak was new to the lineup at the Creighton Prep quadrangular last weekend. Plus, there are guys such as Justin Gaston and Drew Loosvelt, upperclassmen, that have only seen varsity action sparingly in the first few years of their career.
Columbus lost to Grand Island 43-33 with two open weights and missing Kucera, Korte and Iburg. Those three plus Blaser weren't available two days later at Bennington when CHS was third.
Kucera and Korte were on the mat for the first time last weekend when Columbus swept its three duals at Prep. Iburg came out to accept a forfeit but otherwise didn't wrestle. Blaser was still on the bench.
The beginning of every year is always full of uncertainty in the lineup as wrestlers cut weight, but Columbus has been somewhat unlucky with a handful of injuries and the permanent loss of Kobza.
What the Discoverers will look like this weekend in Grand Island is unknown, but closer to full strength as they were last weekend, there's still a lot of potential there.
How much? With so many newcomers that's difficult to say, Keiswetter said. There are several freshman who have already contributed that seem to be on the path to becoming four-time state qualifiers. But can they have a similar impact as Bice a year ago when he went to a title match as a rookie?
Only time will tell, Keiswetter said. Duals will be a different animal this year without a state dual and wildcard points to consider. Columbus still expects to challenger for tournament trophies, but in Omaha, that would require some heavy lifting by guys who haven't yet done it under the bright lights.
Columbus was fifth last year and that included 54 points from the seniors.
Regardless, there appear to be some individual chances for state titles and the beginning of a group that in a few years could again find itself taking a team picture on the floor of the CHI Health Center.
If you're good enough to make the starting lineup, you're good enough to qualify for state, according to Keiswetter. That expectation will never change. That being the case, there's always the potential for something big at the end of a Columbus wrestling season.
“It establishes, this is the standard. If you’re going to make varsity, you’re going to be able to achieve that," Keiswetter said. "...We’ll have to wait and see, but we have kids that are doing the right things at the youth level in the offseason. They’re building momentum."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
