Columbus Holiday Tournament moved to Wednesday/Thursday

Impending weather has pushed back the annual Columbus Holiday Tournament following meetings by the tournament committee Sunday and Monday.

The event, held this year at Lakeview High School, was set for Tuesday and Wednesday. A winter weather advisory and projected snowfall accumulation forced the tournament committee from the Columbus Chamber of Commerce to push the start to Wednesday with a conclusion on Thursday.

The committee met Sunday and decided to wait until Monday to make a decision.

"We met again today at noon and watched the webinar from the National Weather Service. After that we decided we'd be better avoiding Tuesday," Lakeview Athletic Director Jake Shadley said. "So, we decided to move it to Wednesday/Thursday and cross our fingers."

Shadley said the webinar indicated a potential for three to six inches of snow, and blowing snow starting the middle of Tuesday morning. The most intense is set for between noon and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scotus Central Catholic and Twin River teams will face off at 1 and 3 p.m. with Lakeview vs. Schuyler to follow at 5 and 7 p.m. The championship round Thursday is 2 and 4 p.m. and the consolation round 10 a.m. and noon.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

