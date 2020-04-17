Columbus horsemen finding success during irregular Fonner season

As action wrapped up Wednesday evening, Martinez Racing was third in the owner's standings with eight wins and over $44,000 in winnings. Reinke is ninth with six wins and over $32,000 collected.

But all of that looked in doubt following the fourth weekend of racing in Grand Island. As life began to change across the country, and schools and businesses were closed, Fonner took the week of March 16-20 to determine a way forward.

The track decided to stay open but without fans and on different days of the week to maximize simulcasting opportunities. Fonner is now one of only two tracks in the United States available to take bets on Monday and Tuesday and the only one to do so on Wednesday.

Fonner is setting new records with more than $3 million simulcasting days, though the track only receives about 3% of that amount.

Still, it has allowed the track to stay open and pay its purses.

"It’s really weird because it’s so quiet. There are no fans. The people that are out there, the people on the backside of Fonner are all wearing masks. We try to practice the six-foot rule. Everybody is doing the best they can," Martinez said. "(Fonner CEO) Chris Kotulak is doing an exceptional job working with everybody and keeping it afloat."