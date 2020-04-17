Columbus horsemen finding success during irregular Fonner season

A pandemic and empty grandstand, as a result, haven't been able to slow down area horsemen Kelli Martinez and Roy Reinke at this year's Fonner Park meet.
Since the Fonner season began in late February, both are in the top 10 of owner standings. Martinez, also a trainer, has the second-most wins in a field of 78.
It's been an irregular meet, to say the least, but one that was once in doubt. Now, just about a month after Fonner transitioned to running without fans and holding races Monday through Wednesday, Grand Island is one of the few places in the world still holding a sporting event.
That's a big relief to Martinez and Reinke who both said the type of suspensions other sports are enduring could have been disastrous to their future.
"At that point, we were all thinking, 'What are we going to do,'" Martinez said about the track shut down in mid-March. "How are we going to make money? How are we going to continue to feed the horses and continue to pay bills?" Everyone is self-employed out there. It was really concerning. It was going to be a whole ball of wax. If we aren’t working or racing, we aren’t making money."
Martinez, one of a handful of features in last year's Telegram coverage of the Columbus meet, grew up on an acreage near Shelby and has been a part of every Columbus meet but one since 1982.
She and her jockey husband Armando have a stable of 40 horses that run in Columbus, Grand Island, Iowa, Kentucky and all over the Midwest.
Reinke is a Columbus native who owns a feedlot north of town. Former trainer Phil Storms helped him get into the business 15 years ago.
Reinke had helped Storms with projects on his property and somewhat with his stable. Storms has since retired to Phoenix. Reinke is still going strong.
His horse racing career began when Storms bought him a horse. He always told Reinke that someday he too would end up with his own thoroughbreds. Rather than wait for Reinke to enter the industry on his own, Storms gave him a little nudge.
"He told me to come and see my horse," Reinke remembered.
He's currently managing a stable of six, the most successful of which has been Ted W. Though Ted W. was sixth on Wednesday in the $15,000 Dowd Mile Stakes, the 5-year-old had won his previous three races at Fonner including the six-furlong $15,000 Budweiser Stakes on March 24.
“Ted’s first win in Grand Island, which was a half-mile race, that one surprised me," Reinke said. "He’s a route horse. He loves mile races. A half-mile, normally you need a little speed ball to win that. It’s like a cross country and a track sprinter. They’re two different type of athletes.”
As action wrapped up Wednesday evening, Martinez Racing was third in the owner's standings with eight wins and over $44,000 in winnings. Reinke is ninth with six wins and over $32,000 collected.
But all of that looked in doubt following the fourth weekend of racing in Grand Island. As life began to change across the country, and schools and businesses were closed, Fonner took the week of March 16-20 to determine a way forward.
The track decided to stay open but without fans and on different days of the week to maximize simulcasting opportunities. Fonner is now one of only two tracks in the United States available to take bets on Monday and Tuesday and the only one to do so on Wednesday.
Fonner is setting new records with more than $3 million simulcasting days, though the track only receives about 3% of that amount.
Still, it has allowed the track to stay open and pay its purses.
"It’s really weird because it’s so quiet. There are no fans. The people that are out there, the people on the backside of Fonner are all wearing masks. We try to practice the six-foot rule. Everybody is doing the best they can," Martinez said. "(Fonner CEO) Chris Kotulak is doing an exceptional job working with everybody and keeping it afloat."
Kotulak, the Nebraska Horseman's Benevolent and Protection Association and the Nebraska State Racing Commission are working together to determine if racing will continue in Grand Island past the originally scheduled end at the close of April.
Horseman's Park in Omaha announced the postponement of its meet, set for seven May dates, last week. It's looking more and more like the plan is to continue to run at Fonner to make up for the loss of those dates.
“That is not a plus, not a plus at all. Somebody will be running, somebody," Reinke said about trying to determine a future if racing in Nebraska discontinues following the originally scheduled closing for Fonner. "The good horses will have a home. The lesser horses will probably have to find a second career as a ranch pony, trail horse, something of that nature.”
Columbus is still working on putting together a meet as public health guidelines and plans for reopening certain areas of the country change on a daily basis.
Although the news seems to be more and more positive, owners such as Reinke and Martinez require open tracks to make their operations feasible.
"Everything that you make basically goes back into the horses to buy feed, your employees, your betting. When the owners pay, it dwindles down the chain to everyone," Martinez said. "If we aren’t racing, we’re not making any money. If there’s no cash flow, we just pay expenses and don’t go nowhere."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
