Columbus offense held to 41 in HAC loss

Kwapnioski had a team-high 15 while Thompson and Bell scored 11.

Columbus has had difficulty making shots most of the year. Now 0-8 and with half of those losses coming in games the offense failed to score 50 or more points, Hitchcock said the misses might be piling up emotionally.

"I think that's probably safe to say," he said. "The real only way to get out of it is to have some success in a game. Luckily we get another shot at on Tuesday against a Fremont team we should have some success against."

Despite the overall offensive frustrations, Bell provided more highlights from the perimeter. The junior started the season as a backup but has grabbed a starting spot due to injuries. As Hithcock said after a loss to Northeast on Monday in which Bell had 13, it seems he has carved out a bigger role even when others return.

Bell and Thompson lead with 11 made 3s on the season.

"Tadan Bell is playing extremely well. He's hitting shots and guarding," Hitchcock said. "Tadan is really playing well, and the past couple of games, Blake has hit some shots. Hopefully, we can get his confidence going."