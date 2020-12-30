Columbus offense held to 41 in HAC loss

Columbus High boys basketball scored fewer than 10 points in two quarters and was held to its second-lowest season total of the year in a 50-41 HAC Tournament consolation loss to Fremont in a game played at Lincoln Northeast.
CHS scored just nine points in the first and third quarter and struggled to make shots around the rim. Perhaps the biggest indicator of those struggles was junior Ernest Hausmann. The junior has been the Discoverers best weapon at driving to the rim and creating easy buckets. But Wednesday he had just one point.
Fremont junior Carter Sintek scored a game-high 28, shot 61% and put himself in rhythm early with 14 points in the first quarter.
"Fremont played their tails off, they wanted it a whole lot more than we did early on and we missed a lot of layups," CHS coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "We created some good shots, we just can't make any right now. At shoot around this morning we were hitting. So, it's difficult to understand."
Fremont led 18-9 after the first quarter thanks to two 3-pointers and four other buckets by Sintek. Neither team produced double digits in the second and third. CHS stayed within striking distance and trailed 34-28 to start the fourth. But still unable to get shots down and forced to foul, Fremont made 12 of 16 from the line and held of the combination of Sam Kwapnioski, Blake Thompson and Tadan Bell.
Kwapnioski had a team-high 15 while Thompson and Bell scored 11.
Columbus has had difficulty making shots most of the year. Now 0-8 and with half of those losses coming in games the offense failed to score 50 or more points, Hitchcock said the misses might be piling up emotionally.
"I think that's probably safe to say," he said. "The real only way to get out of it is to have some success in a game. Luckily we get another shot at on Tuesday against a Fremont team we should have some success against."
Despite the overall offensive frustrations, Bell provided more highlights from the perimeter. The junior started the season as a backup but has grabbed a starting spot due to injuries. As Hithcock said after a loss to Northeast on Monday in which Bell had 13, it seems he has carved out a bigger role even when others return.
Bell and Thompson lead with 11 made 3s on the season.
"Tadan Bell is playing extremely well. He's hitting shots and guarding," Hitchcock said. "Tadan is really playing well, and the past couple of games, Blake has hit some shots. Hopefully, we can get his confidence going."
In a weird twist of fate, Columbus plays another rematch on Tuesday. The schedule put CHS up against Northeast in the final game before the holiday break. Seeding for the HAC tournament paired the two together in the first round on Monday. A loss in that one and a loss by Fremont to Kearney set up Wednesday's consolation game. As the regular schedule resumes next week, Fremont is next on the docket.
"I've never played a back-to-back against the same team, and now we're doing it twice in a row," Hitchcock said. "...Fremont, at least we get some practice and can watch some film. We just need to get this taste out of our mouth."
