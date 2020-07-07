Columbus powerlifters compete in Omaha

All five of the competitors not only train together but also see each other socially outside of the gym.

"We're all really close," she said. "We train together every morning at 6 a.m. Almost every Saturday we go get breakfast together. We do birthday parties together, or movie nights.

"It's really good. When we compete sometimes we'll compete against each other, but everyone is kind of there to do better than they have in the past; so everyone is really supportive all the time."

Urkoski overcame an injury to place third in her weight class with a squat of 236, bench of 149 and deadlift of 303.

"I would say that it was really exhilarating," Urkoski said. "It was just surreal to compete in such a big event."

A few weeks before the event Urkoski seemed unlikely for the event due to back pain. She recovered well enough to fight through it and record a mark in all three lifts.

"When you're lifting large amounts of weight, it's not so good to have back pain," Urkoski said. "For the two weeks leading up to the meet I was unable to lift much weights.