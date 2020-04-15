Columbus Races remain in flux as changes are considered to May racing calendar

"The Nebraska Racing Commission informed me that there is no legal process for moving one track's meet to another track," Moser said. "So, we can't run Horseman's meet at Columbus or Fonner. Basically, what we had to do, because Douglas County is on shutdown, Horseman’s Park had to forfeit their dates."

"It, right now, looks like Platte County is expecting their peak infection rate April 26. So, it’s looking like we probably wouldn’t be able to run the beginning of May in Columbus. Since we’re already established in Grand Island, I’m currently working with Grand Island board and management to continue racing in Grand Island for the month of May."

Because Fonner took the steps to operate as, essentially, a simulcast-only facility for the time being, its the natural choice to continue racing in Nebraska.

"As long as everyone else is shut down, and it’s hard to move horses, the easiest thing for us to do right now is strike an agreement with Fonner Park to continue racing there in the month of May," Moser said.

Moser and Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak are working together to submit a plan for nine to 12 races at Fonner in May while maintaining the current Monday through Wednesday schedule. That proposal will be on the agenda of the state racing commission and considered at its meeting April 22.