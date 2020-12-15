Columbus swimming continues build, drops time

Columbus High swimming produced six-runner up finishes, but more importantly, set a bevy of new lifetime bests on Saturday at its home meet at the Aquatic Center.
Though the Discoverers failed to win any gold medals, and came in third in all three team races, setting that many new times was surprising and impressive to coach Alyssa Dillon.
Ben Jacobs dropped three seconds off his best time in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 free. He's now a half-second away from state qualifying in the 200 and six seconds away in the 500.
Josue Mendez cut time in the 50 and 100 free, something that seemed unlikely before the day since Mendez already has fast marks.
Maddisen Schulz is now a second away from state in the 100 back, the girls 200 free is inching closer to an automatic mark and Julia Davidchick took five seconds off her 100 fly.
"Although we had no new state-qualifying times as we hoped, we had over 20 new lifetime best times; that's incredible," Dillon said. "We have so many swimmers that are so close to secondary times, so that was kind of a bummer, but that many lifetime bests in the third meet of the year is phenomenal.
Schulz in the 200 free and the 200 and 400 free relays scored silver medals on the girls team. Boys top finishes included runners-up for the 200 medley relay, Jacobs in the 200 free and Mendez in the 50 free.
Schulz swam the 200 free in a time of 2 minutes, 5.46 seconds, nearly five seconds better than third place.
The girls 200 free relay was made up of Kaira Dallman, Alexis Haynes, Alex Freshour and Shae Drymon. That team came in with a time of 1:50.52. Drymon completed the anchor leg in 26.78 seconds - the fastest among the group.
The girls 400 free relay consisted of Schulz, Mavzuna Rozikov, Freshour and Dallman. They touched the wall in 4:13.08. Dallman provided the fastest time in 1:01.43.
Josh Nelson, Mendez, Jacobs and Jonathan Reiff took silver in the 200 medley relay at 1:57.83. Nelson's leadoff mark of 22.21 paced the group.
Jacobs was second in the 200 free with a final time of 1:58.47, beating his previous mark of 2:01.25. He was three seconds back of the champion.
Mendez came in with a 50 free mark of 23.87 seconds and cut that down to 23.37.
Carrying over a strong finish from last year into the early part of this year was hoped for, but maybe not to this degree. Dillon said there wasn't one identical factor that allowed the Discoverers to maintain the momentum since last February. Some participated in the YMCA swim team, others lifted weights and trained in other sports and others have simply put in the work necessary since training began a month ago.
"It hasn't been one thing for all of them," Dillon said. "It just comes down to hard work."
Other top finishes for the girls team included third in the 200 medley relay by Schulz, Haynes, Morgan Johansen and Drymon (2:07.17), third by Freshour in the 200 individual medley (2:43.93), third by Drymon in the 50 free (27.16), third for Johansen in the 100 butterfly (1:14.34) and third for Schulz in the 100 back (1:07.12).
Boys bronze medals went to Nelson in the 200 IM (2:38.44), Conor Zobel in the 100 fly (1:22.16), Jacobs in the 500 free (5:27.04), the 200 free relay of Reiff, Nelson, Jacobs and Mendez (1:44.50), Nelson in the 100 back (1:14.55) and Mendez in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.05).
"Some of it comes down to hard work and staying focused in training and practices," Dillon said.
Dillon is somewhat concerned for Mendez after cutting a half-second off the 50 free. His improvements won't likely match that jump the rest of the season, leaving the senior in position to plateau. But it's a nice problem to have.
"That's a huge amount of time for him to cut in a race like that, and unofficially in a relay he went under the 23 (second) mark, but that doesn't count when he's not the opening leg," Dillon said. "The computer had him around 22.8, which isn't quite an automatic, but we're only in the third meet.
"I'm kind of worried, with all the time we're dropping, we're we'll be at by the end of the season. It's a good problem to have, but we have to work to not get stuck on a plateau."
Jacobs can hit a secondary qualifying mark in the 200 free at 1:58.02 and in the 500 free at 5:24.94. Mendez has the secondary time in the 50 free of 24.26 and is chasing 22.46 for an automatic.
Schulz would earn a secondary time in the 100 back at 1:06.51, and the girls 200 free relay is shooting for a 2:10.92 and 2:01.22.
Freshman Darrin Pelowski cut 10 seconds off his 100 free while fellow freshman Evan Reab shaved nine seconds from his 100 breast. Nelson and Zobel cut time in the 100 back.
Columbus has two more events, a triangular at Omaha Burke on Friday then a dual at Lincoln Northeast on Monday, before 17 days away from competition. But that doesn't mean scaling back the workload.
"We're going to go through their favorite week after Christmas," Dillon joked. "There's the moratorium, so they get a week off, and then it's h-e-double hockey stick-week, and I look forward to that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
