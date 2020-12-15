Columbus swimming continues build, drops time

Columbus High swimming produced six-runner up finishes, but more importantly, set a bevy of new lifetime bests on Saturday at its home meet at the Aquatic Center.

Though the Discoverers failed to win any gold medals, and came in third in all three team races, setting that many new times was surprising and impressive to coach Alyssa Dillon.

Ben Jacobs dropped three seconds off his best time in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 free. He's now a half-second away from state qualifying in the 200 and six seconds away in the 500.

Josue Mendez cut time in the 50 and 100 free, something that seemed unlikely before the day since Mendez already has fast marks.

Maddisen Schulz is now a second away from state in the 100 back, the girls 200 free is inching closer to an automatic mark and Julia Davidchick took five seconds off her 100 fly.

"Although we had no new state-qualifying times as we hoped, we had over 20 new lifetime best times; that's incredible," Dillon said. "We have so many swimmers that are so close to secondary times, so that was kind of a bummer, but that many lifetime bests in the third meet of the year is phenomenal.