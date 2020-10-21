Columbus Tennis: Future looks bright

Columbus High boys tennis ended its season on Thursday at the state championships in Omaha. The Discoverers had just one win but coach Scott Bethune was optimistic about the future of the team.
Two of his three seniors won a match in the tournament after no Discoverers won at state a year ago, and the other three state competitors were all underclassmen that competed in their championship.
The one win at state came in the No. 2 doubles bracket from seniors Colin Flyr and Alexander Larson.
Flyr was competing in his fourth state tournament but had gone 0-3 with losses in the No. 2 doubles bracket as a freshman, No. 2 singles as a sophomore and No. 1 doubles with Larson as a junior. Larson was competing in his second state tournament.
Flyr and Larson had a successful season, going 20-20 as a team including finishing the regular season 16-12.
At state, Flyr and Larson defeated a pair of seniors from Fremont, Alexander Berry and William Furnas III, 6-1 and 7-5.
"The win that we got was one that we expected," Bethune said. "They took care of their business in round one and then they really played really well in round two against the two seed from Elkhorn South. They gave those kids a run for their money and had them really close in a lot of games.
"I wasn't shocked because I knew they could play at that level and compete with teams like that, but it was really nice to see them go for it and give it all they could in that round."
Senior Landen Hastreiter was competing in his second state tournament but with a new partner, sophomore Bohden Jedlicka.
Hastreiter and Jedlicka went 6-17 as a team during the regular season. Jedlicka also enjoyed some success in singles competition, going 4-1.
The pair didn't get a victory at state, losing to the No. 10 seed of Tanner Klahn and Fletcher Kuper from Millard West 6-4 and 6-0.
"We had a conversation with them before that about how being the No. 10 team, they're very vulnerable," Bethune said. "They came out and played really, really well in the first set and had an opportunity late in the first set to actually win that set.
"I was very pleased with the way they played. For Landen, in his senior year, I couldn't have asked for a better effort from him."
Jedlicka will be looking for a new doubles partner next season. He teamed up with freshman Frank Fehringer at one dual this past season where the two earned a win.
Fehringer finished the season in the No. 2 singles spot, while his brother sophomore Ted Fehringer closed the season in the No. 1 singles position. Jedlicka started the season playing singles and moved to doubles later.
"I think the Fehringer boys really like the singles," Bethune said. "... I feel like, (Jedlicka), he believes doubles is where he should be. He's a really tall kid with good reach and a good serve.
"We just have to find him a new partner, maybe someone around his same age that could work with him for the next two years and build a good doubles team."
The Fehringer boys also were playing in their first state tournament.
Ted lost in the first round to the No. 10 seed Ian Lewis of Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0 and 6-0, and Frank fell to the No. 11 seed Kalen Krohn of Norfolk, 6-0 and 6-0.
Frank went 3-27 in singles competition this year and 1-4 in doubles. Ted went 2-21 in singles and 7-9 in doubles.
Despite losing some matches and being swept at state, Bethune is hopeful for their future.
"I think for both of them really just seeing the whole level of competition there at state and getting to compete there and see where those kids are at, kind of gives them an eye opener of what they need to work on being first-time tennis players and being there for the first time," Bethune said. "They really got to see what they can improve on and work on to improve themselves in the years coming forward."
The Discoverers may have only earned one win at state, but with three of six state players returning for next season, Bethune said the best is yet to come.
"Going into this state tournament I think they did everything they could possibly do," Bethune said. "I don't think I could have asked any more. ...None of them played intimidated at all, and they just left everything out on the court.
"It was a long season that went by really, really quick. We were pleased to work with a lot of new kids on our team, and I'm excited because they're all underclassmen. We don't have a senior on our team next year, so we're going to rely on the juniors to be leaders, and we're excited to work with them for two years."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
