Columbus Tennis: Future looks bright

"I think the Fehringer boys really like the singles," Bethune said. "... I feel like, (Jedlicka), he believes doubles is where he should be. He's a really tall kid with good reach and a good serve.

"We just have to find him a new partner, maybe someone around his same age that could work with him for the next two years and build a good doubles team."

The Fehringer boys also were playing in their first state tournament.

Ted lost in the first round to the No. 10 seed Ian Lewis of Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0 and 6-0, and Frank fell to the No. 11 seed Kalen Krohn of Norfolk, 6-0 and 6-0.

Frank went 3-27 in singles competition this year and 1-4 in doubles. Ted went 2-21 in singles and 7-9 in doubles.

Despite losing some matches and being swept at state, Bethune is hopeful for their future.

"I think for both of them really just seeing the whole level of competition there at state and getting to compete there and see where those kids are at, kind of gives them an eye opener of what they need to work on being first-time tennis players and being there for the first time," Bethune said. "They really got to see what they can improve on and work on to improve themselves in the years coming forward."