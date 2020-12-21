Columbus wrestling earns payback on rivals

Senior Justin Gaston was thoroughly impressed with the freshmen wrestling for Columbus High on Saturday at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island.

Considering that the freshmen won just four matches, it seems their contributions were hardly noteworthy. But in many cases, fighting away bonus points in losing efforts were enough to turn around results from earlier in the day.

Perhaps more satisfying were bounce back wins over Norfolk and Grand Island. CHS had lost to Norfolk earlier in the day and Grand Island earlier in the year. The Discoverers skid against the Islanders stretches back further than Keiswetter or his coaches could remember.

But thanks to those two wins and another over Holdrege, Columbus was fifth out of 22 teams.

"(Gaston) comes up to me during a dual and says, 'Our freshmen are stepping up, man. That's awesome to see,'" Keiswetter said. "It's so fun to see that. It's not just coaches thinking it, it's wrestlers, too.

"The biggest thing was the amount of effort the guys put in. The ones that helped us were the ones that lost."