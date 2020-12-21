Columbus wrestling earns payback on rivals

Senior Justin Gaston was thoroughly impressed with the freshmen wrestling for Columbus High on Saturday at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island.
Considering that the freshmen won just four matches, it seems their contributions were hardly noteworthy. But in many cases, fighting away bonus points in losing efforts were enough to turn around results from earlier in the day.
Perhaps more satisfying were bounce back wins over Norfolk and Grand Island. CHS had lost to Norfolk earlier in the day and Grand Island earlier in the year. The Discoverers skid against the Islanders stretches back further than Keiswetter or his coaches could remember.
But thanks to those two wins and another over Holdrege, Columbus was fifth out of 22 teams.
"(Gaston) comes up to me during a dual and says, 'Our freshmen are stepping up, man. That's awesome to see,'" Keiswetter said. "It's so fun to see that. It's not just coaches thinking it, it's wrestlers, too.
"The biggest thing was the amount of effort the guys put in. The ones that helped us were the ones that lost."
Columbus defeated Holdrege then lost to Norfolk in Pool B. That split put CHS on the gold bracket paired up with Lincoln East. The Spartans handed the Discoverers another loss, but they came back with wins over the Panthers and the Islanders.
Sophomore Adrian Bice (113 pounds), sophomore Caydn Kucera (126) and senior Blayze Standley (182) each wrestled five times and won all five matches. Junior Rylee Iburg (170) won four times and accepted a forfeit for a fifth win.
Columbus took down Holdrege 62-15 with wins by Iburg, Standley, Gaston, Jordan Williams, Carter Fedde, Brenyen Delano, Bice, Blake Cerny, Kucera, Alex Korte and Levi Bloomquist.
Norfolk won in the next round 43-35 and had seven bonus-point wins in eight match victories. Lincoln East sent Columbus to the consolation round 45-32 after starting with pins in each of the first four matches then three more later on.
CHS met Grand Island, a loser to Beatrice 43-28, and snapped its bad luck against the Islanders in a 51-30 victory. Delano, Bice, Cerny, Kucera, Jaden McFarland, Bloomquist, Iburg, Standley and Gaston accounted for 10 match wins.
In the rematch with Norfolk for fifth place, Columbus won 42-26 and reversed several results from earlier.
Standley and Gaston both moved back in the order. That maintained a pin at 195 and turned a pinfall loss at 220 into a pinfall win. Senior Joran Williams went from losing by pin at 285 to forcing a 7-0 decision. Delano, a freshman, lost again but this time avoided a major decision. Cerny went from a technical fall to a pin. Marcus Beltran, another freshman, lost went from a late second-period pin loss to a 9-1 major decision loss. Freshman Logan Salak lost by pin in just over a minute then forced his opponent into a major decision win.
"Almost everybody that lost, lost by decision, and three hours earlier they were getting pinned," Keiswetter said. "That just shows they've got more fight in them and more effort and they were thinking about sacrificing for the team. That was pretty cool through the course of the day to see the turnaround."
