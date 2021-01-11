Columbus youngsters get an education at Millard South

Junior Blake Cerny was 2-2 on pinfall wins in the first and second period, a 13-4 loss to No. 2 Caleb Coyle of Millard South and a late third period pin by No. 1 Keith Smith of East. Junior Carter Braun (152) was 1-4. Senior Jordan Williams (220) went 0-3.

Freshman Kaden Brownlow (106) went 0-5, faced one ranked opponent and teammate Brenyn Delano. Delano defeated Brownlow 8-4 and earned an 11-1 major of Braedyn Rakes of Lincoln East. He lost 11-1, 13-2 and 16-8.

Freshman Jaden McFarland was 1-4 with a 4-0 win, suffered three pins and a 5-0 loss to a bracket that included two ranked foes.

Freshman Marcus Beltran was 0-5 on four pins and a technical fall. He also wrestled a group of opponents that had two ranked wrestlers.

"It's good for those guys to test themselves against the top dogs," Keiswetter said. "The cool thing that I like about our kids, they're willing to take on that challenge. They're not afraid. They go out there and give it their best shot. That's very encouraging.

Keiswetter said one example was McFarland, who nearly had a takedown on 26-0 and No. 1 Garrett Grice near the end of the first period. Grice fought it off and scored 12 takedowns on McFarland, but Keiswetter said the Discoverer freshman never backed down.