Columbus youngsters get an education at Millard South

Columbus High wrestling faced steep competition on Saturday at the Millard South Invite, ultimately coming away with a third-place team finish.
The event was a round-robin of matches between all six teams that included No. 1 Millard South, No. 5 Lincoln East, No. 10 Bellevue East and Class B No. 6 Pierce. That batch of opponents included 26 wrestlers listed in the top six of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association ratings.
Columbus won 30 matches out of 62. Most of those were picked up by upperclassmen. The Discoverers had seven freshmen or sophomores on the mat and the sophomores accounted for 10 wins between the three of them.
Thus, it was a difficult day for the rookies. But coach Adam Keiswetter wouldn't have it any other way. Although his newcomers were just 3-17, there's no equal for experiencing the best even if it means taking your lumps.
Millard South ran away with the title, scoring 218 team points to 158.5 for Lincoln East. Columbus had 116.
"It was a really small, really tough tournament. A couple brackets had more than one state champion on them," Keiswetter said. "...We've faced all the top teams multiple times at this point. Facing Lincoln East twice and Millard South twice, that's four losses for some guys. But as the underdog, we want to keep getting back up and challenge them again."
Senior Blayze Standley was a perfect 5-0 at 170 pounds and defeated Class B No. 5 Zander Schweitzer, who came into the day undefeated. Standley had two pins, an 18-5 major decision, 8-6 sudden victory over No. 6 Caeden Olin of Millard South and beat Schweitzer 11-9 after taking a 5-1 lead in the first.
Senior Alex Korte was 4-1 at 145 with three pins and an ultimate tiebreaker. His lone loss was a second period pin by 13-3 Westin Sherlock of East.
Sophomore Caydn Kucera (126) was 4-1 and had three pins to go with a 7-5 win over Class B No. 5 Brock Bolling of Pierce. Bolling cut a 5-1 lead to 5-3 in the third on a penalty and an escape before Kucera wrapped it up with a takedown and survived on the bottom following a reversal. His lone loss was a first period pin by No. 1 Conor Knopick of Millard South.
Sophomore Adrian Bice (113) was 3-1 and raised his record to 14-3 on two pins and a major decision. His lone loss was a 7-2 decision to No. 1 Brandon Baustert of East.
Sophomore Liam Blaser (182) was 3-2, had three pins and lost by two pins to 12-7 JJ Latenser of Millard South and 14-3 Joey Glogowski of Creighton Prep. Senior Drew Loosvelt (160) was 3-2 with three pinfall wins, a pinfall loss to No. 1 and reigning champ Antrell Taylor of Millard South and a 10-0 loss to 11-5 Chase Kammerer of East.
Senior Justin Gaston (195) went 2-2 with two pins, a 10-8 loss to unbeaten and No. 4 Aidan Ingwersen of East and a pin by No. 1 Connor Hoy of Millard South.
Junior Blake Cerny was 2-2 on pinfall wins in the first and second period, a 13-4 loss to No. 2 Caleb Coyle of Millard South and a late third period pin by No. 1 Keith Smith of East. Junior Carter Braun (152) was 1-4. Senior Jordan Williams (220) went 0-3.
Freshman Kaden Brownlow (106) went 0-5, faced one ranked opponent and teammate Brenyn Delano. Delano defeated Brownlow 8-4 and earned an 11-1 major of Braedyn Rakes of Lincoln East. He lost 11-1, 13-2 and 16-8.
Freshman Jaden McFarland was 1-4 with a 4-0 win, suffered three pins and a 5-0 loss to a bracket that included two ranked foes.
Freshman Marcus Beltran was 0-5 on four pins and a technical fall. He also wrestled a group of opponents that had two ranked wrestlers.
"It's good for those guys to test themselves against the top dogs," Keiswetter said. "The cool thing that I like about our kids, they're willing to take on that challenge. They're not afraid. They go out there and give it their best shot. That's very encouraging.
Keiswetter said one example was McFarland, who nearly had a takedown on 26-0 and No. 1 Garrett Grice near the end of the first period. Grice fought it off and scored 12 takedowns on McFarland, but Keiswetter said the Discoverer freshman never backed down.
"Winning and losing a match is the thing you notice," Keiswetter said. "But the process of it, and not being afraid to wrestle a No. 1 guy or a former state champ, they're going out there hopeful and looking to compete."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.