Columbus youth sports in limbo

"We're kind of following the lead of what everybody else is doing," Kluth said. "We pay attention to what the NSAA is doing. We pay attention to what's going on with the Columbus hospital. We get a lot of our information from the Columbus Hospital and East Central District Health Department.

"We follow those guidelines to make sure everyone stays safe because we understand that the longer that it takes to practice the social distancing guidelines and all of the recommendations, the longer it's going to take to get back to normal."

While many spring activities may be in jeopardy, the Columbus Area Sports and Activities Council is still trying to find ways for people to stay active and get involved.

"We been posting some things on our Facebook page," Kluth said. "There are still some things that kids can get involved in now that don't require them to have an organized practice. We put information out about the teddy bear scavenger hunt, we put some things about some different youth things that can be done and then we've put some things up from the YMCA about things that they may still do in June and July. That's what we're pushing right now.