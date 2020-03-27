Columbus youth sports in limbo

When the Columbus Area Sports and Activities Council made the difficult decision to cancel its Youth Sign Up Event, originally scheduled for March 21, it raised the question about the status of spring and summer sports.
The event, normally held every year in late March, targets elementary-aged students.
Now, without the event, and the cancellation of many events at the high school, college and professional level, youth sports in Columbus are in a holding pattern.
Traditionally, during the Youth Sign Up Event, The CASAC invites different youth activity sponsors including the Columbus Soccer Association, Columbus Baseball Leagues, Columbus Youth Football and many other youth organizations.
"We normally have about 40 different groups that attend," said Doug Kluth, director of The Columbus Area Sports and Activities Council. "Everything from information, outreach or actual signups (is available).
"It's really hard to get everyone to sign up on the same day. It's not possible for that to happen because different groups have different sign-up timelines. But if the group is not doing an actual signup, we will have them provide information to parents and kids about when the signups are."
While the event is a great way to get youth signed up for events and activities, the CASAC decided in the interest of public safety it should cancel the event.
The city has shut down parks to group activities including youth sports set to take place at such locations such as Centennial, Gerrard and Wilderness.
You have free articles remaining.
With the uncertainty surrounding springs sports, the CASAC followed the lead of many other organizations.
"We pretty much tailor everything that we've done this spring, for example canceling that event, based upon what was going on with the schools," Kluth said. "Now we understand the schools are canceled until at least the 30th of April."
Since the city announced earlier this week that parks are closed to practices and events to practice social distancing, Kluth said said many of CASAC's decisions have been a forgone conclusion.
Like many organizations across the area, the CASAC is trying not to make any rash decisions. The group hopes that many activities and youth sports will still find a way to hold partial seasons.
"We're kind of following the lead of what everybody else is doing," Kluth said. "We pay attention to what the NSAA is doing. We pay attention to what's going on with the Columbus hospital. We get a lot of our information from the Columbus Hospital and East Central District Health Department.
"We follow those guidelines to make sure everyone stays safe because we understand that the longer that it takes to practice the social distancing guidelines and all of the recommendations, the longer it's going to take to get back to normal."
While many spring activities may be in jeopardy, the Columbus Area Sports and Activities Council is still trying to find ways for people to stay active and get involved.
"We been posting some things on our Facebook page," Kluth said. "There are still some things that kids can get involved in now that don't require them to have an organized practice. We put information out about the teddy bear scavenger hunt, we put some things about some different youth things that can be done and then we've put some things up from the YMCA about things that they may still do in June and July. That's what we're pushing right now.
"In the short term we're pushing and we support what the hospital and the health department are recommending for everybody."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!