Cornerstone continues rise with sweep of Grand Island

The momentum gained from snapping a seven-game losing streak seems to have carried forward for the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors.
Columbus hadn't won a game since June 29 when Cornerstone won in Lincoln last Saturday then split a doubleheader against Waverly on Sunday. The mix of solid pitching and timely hitting the team found over that three-game set was there again on Wednesday when Cornerstone took an 11-0, 6-2 doubleheader sweep over Grand Island USave.
Alex Ritzdorf locked down Grand Island hitters in Game while his lineup created 10 hits and three different players drove in runs. Conner Rausch made his first start of the summer in Game 2 and only allowed four hits while Kaden Young continued to light up the base paths with a double and four RBIs.
Columbus improved to 7-11 on the year ahead of a tournament in Omaha this weekend that includes two games on Friday and single contests Saturday and Sunday.
"They played hard. The pitching was very good, defense was very good and we're starting to get the timely hits. The ones we weren't getting earlier, we're starting to find them," coach Cody Schilling said. "Even going back to Lincoln Southeast, we got hits with runners in scoring position. You build confidence from that."
GAME 1 - CORNERSTONE 11, USAVE 0: Cornerstone hit just .227 with runners in scoring position during its seven-game skid. Over the past five, Columbus is 19 for 50 (.380).
Wednesday's Game 1 was especially successful in that regard. Cornerstone had 14 at bats with runners on second or third and came through with hits seven times (.500).
Young singled Flyr in after Flyr doubled to right field with one down in the second inning. Cody Zrust brought young in two hitters later from second on a single to left. Tyler Wessel grounded out in the next at bat but pushed a run across for a 3-0 lead.
Flyr made it 4-0 in the first at bat of the third on shot to right and his first long ball of the season. Another Wessel ground out with runners on made it 5-0. Justin Gaston singled to left and made it 6-0.
Four hits and three walks brought in the final five runs in the fourth. Young singled with runners at first and second for a run, Wilcox doubled a run in moments later, Zrust made it 9-0 on a sac fly to center, Wessel singled in a run on a grounder through the left side and Connor Dush went the other way with a single and a two-out RBI.
Ritzdorf allowed just one hit and struck out one, but otherwise only needed 45 pitches to record all 15 outs needed for the mercy-rule shortened victory.
"Ritz doesn't strike many guys out. His whole gameplan is, 'I'm just going to throw it up here and you hit it. Chances are you're going to hit it to somebody in the field, and we're going to get you out," Schilling said. "He threw five innings in 45 pitches, and the game is over. You do that by making the batters swing the bat."
GAME 2 - CORNERSTONE 6, USAVE 2: Rausch, making his first start for the Seniors, retired 13 Grand Island hitters in a row during the middle innings while his teammates built a 6-0 advantage. A two-out single then back-to-back doubles in the sixth were the only damage he sustained.
Cornerstone plated four in the third on a Sam Kwapnioski double, Justin Gaston single, Trey Kobza single, Flyr reaching on a hit-by-pitch and Young line-drive double with the bases loaded.
Flyr was beamed again in the first at bat of the fifth, stole second and third then came home on Young's grounder up the middle. A one-out walk to Zrust, double steal then Wessel ground ball sent Young home for the final Columbus run of the night.
"(Rausch) threw strikes, made them put the ball in play," Schilling said. "A few of the outs were a little louder than I like them, but they were still outs. He just kept going out there and throwing strikes. That's part of it. We can't defense when you're walking guys and hitting guys. He did a good job of making them swing the bat."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
