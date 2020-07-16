Cornerstone continues rise with sweep of Grand Island

Wednesday's Game 1 was especially successful in that regard. Cornerstone had 14 at bats with runners on second or third and came through with hits seven times (.500).

Young singled Flyr in after Flyr doubled to right field with one down in the second inning. Cody Zrust brought young in two hitters later from second on a single to left. Tyler Wessel grounded out in the next at bat but pushed a run across for a 3-0 lead.

Flyr made it 4-0 in the first at bat of the third on shot to right and his first long ball of the season. Another Wessel ground out with runners on made it 5-0. Justin Gaston singled to left and made it 6-0.

Four hits and three walks brought in the final five runs in the fourth. Young singled with runners at first and second for a run, Wilcox doubled a run in moments later, Zrust made it 9-0 on a sac fly to center, Wessel singled in a run on a grounder through the left side and Connor Dush went the other way with a single and a two-out RBI.

Ritzdorf allowed just one hit and struck out one, but otherwise only needed 45 pitches to record all 15 outs needed for the mercy-rule shortened victory.