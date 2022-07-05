Cornhusker State Games return to Columbus with two events

For the second straight year, the Cornhusker State Games is returning to Columbus. After hosting the swimming competition last year, Columbus will host the golf and horseshoe pitching competitions for the first time beginning on Saturday.

The summer youth golf state championship will take place at Quail Run Golf Course. It'll be a two-day competition this weekend. On Saturday, the first round will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The final round takes place Sunday at the same times.

Also happening Saturday will be horseshoe pitching competition at Pawnee Park. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will run to 4 p.m.

"We are very excited to welcome both events to Columbus this weekend," Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Katy McNeil said. "When bringing these events such as these to our community, it is a unified approach of facilities, amenities, hospitality and sponsors which makes Columbus and Platte County attractive to these events."

The CVB is looking for volunteers to help with the golf event. Roles include spotting, scoring monitors, concessions and greeters. If interested, email McNeil at kmcneil@plattecounty.ne.gov with your name, preferred job/task and phone number.

Youth aged from 9- to 17-years-old will compete at Quail Run over two days. Boys and girls aged 9- to 12-years-old will play nine holes each day. Those aged from 13- to 17-years-old will play 18 holes both days.

In the horseshoe pitching event Saturday, the doubles competition will get underway at 9 a.m. The singles competition will begin an hour after the completion of doubles.

In doubles, the competition will feature no more than 48 teams and they'll be separated into a group of no more than six teams. Competitors will pitch 50-shoe games.

For singles, there's three different event groups. Thirty-foot groups will consist of junior boys and girls in one event and women and seniors in the other. The third event will compete at a 40-foot distance.

McNeil said she hopes visitors coming into Columbus for the two events will be left with a lasting impression.

"It is our hope visitors leave with a desire to come back and visit again for a few days," McNeil said.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

