Boys state tournament will go on without fans

According to reports from the Lincoln Journal Star the NSAA boys basketball tournament in Lincoln, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, will be open to immediate family members of the players and coaches only.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department made that recommendation to the NSAA, following the news overnight that a Crofton High School student who attended games at the girls state tournament last weekend had tested positive for the virus.
The NSAA began discussing logistics for staging a tournament without fans immediately following the 11 a.m. news conference involving city government and state education officials.
Immediate family members are likely to be limited to parents or guardians, siblings, grandparents and others living in the same household with a coach or player. Who qualifies will be determined by the school itself, and schools are to provide a list of family members to the NSAA.
Because tickets were sold in advance, family members on a pass list will need to purchase new tickets, officials said. Any tickets sold in advance will be refunded.
Attempts will be made to provide live video from most or all games, officials said.
