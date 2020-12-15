Cougar boys hold off Malcolm, girls suffer first loss

The Cross County girls suffered their first loss in the opening game when the Cougars managed just three points in the second quarter and four in the fourth.

After not allowing a team at or over 30 this year, Malcolm led 25-15 at the half and 32-27 after three before pulling away in a 44-30 final.

Cross County held the lead early on but gave it up and began to slip further behind when the Malcolm defense settled in. The Cougars turned it over on three straight possessions at one point in the second, and all of those led to layups on the other end.

Erica Stratman led CC with 10 points.

"We have to keep finding ways to score in the half-court," coach Mitch Boshart said. "We also need to take better care of the ball when the pace of the game speeds up."

Cross County Girls 49, Meridian 28: The Cougars improved to 3-0 on Friday night thanks to a 22-5 start to the contest. Stratman had 19 points, Shyanne Anderson 13 and the defense forced 25 turnovers.