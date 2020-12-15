Cougar boys hold off Malcolm, girls suffer first loss

Cross County boys basketball remained unbeaten after a 62-55 road win at Malcolm on Saturday - the toughest test for the Cougars so far this year.
Cross County built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, saw that dwindle away by the middle of the third but quickly regained control and answered every time Malcolm crept back within striking distance.
Junior Cory Hollinger dominated on the inside with 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting and went to the foul line 10 times where he made eight. Isaac Noyd with 12 and Carter Seim with 11 were part of a Cross County offense that shot 46 percent and earned 21 trips to the line.
"Our boys responded very well to a tough, good shooting team in Malcolm. They pressured the ball well, and took us out of our rhythm early," coach Jimmy Blex said. "The entire game was a game of runs. When we focused on pounding the ball in to Cory, they struggled matching up to his strength and athleticism."
Cross County led 15-10 after the first quarter and 32-29 at the half. Malcolm briefly jumped ahead early in the third before CC scored the next seven and held the lead the rest of the way.
The Cross County girls suffered their first loss in the opening game when the Cougars managed just three points in the second quarter and four in the fourth.
After not allowing a team at or over 30 this year, Malcolm led 25-15 at the half and 32-27 after three before pulling away in a 44-30 final.
Cross County held the lead early on but gave it up and began to slip further behind when the Malcolm defense settled in. The Cougars turned it over on three straight possessions at one point in the second, and all of those led to layups on the other end.
Erica Stratman led CC with 10 points.
"We have to keep finding ways to score in the half-court," coach Mitch Boshart said. "We also need to take better care of the ball when the pace of the game speeds up."
Cross County Girls 49, Meridian 28: The Cougars improved to 3-0 on Friday night thanks to a 22-5 start to the contest. Stratman had 19 points, Shyanne Anderson 13 and the defense forced 25 turnovers.
Cross County Boys 74, Meridian 21: Cross County forced nine first-quarter turnovers, scored 14 points off those chances and led 25-6 out of the gates in Friday's matchup. Hollinger had 19, Noyd 16 and Seim 10. The Cougars shot 58% and had 15 assists on 31 made baskets.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!