Cougar boys seek to carry over momentum built late last year

Cross County boys basketball has started a season of high hopes 2-0 ahead of Friday night's home contest with Meridian.
The Cougars open the year ranked No. 10 in Class C-2 by the Lincoln Journal Star thanks to a wealth of returning talent and a surge in performance late last season.
Of the seven players that saw minutes in 20 or more games, five return. Those five include the leading scorer, who's also the leading rebounder, the player with the most assists and another with the most steals.
Cross County started 6-6 last year then won 12 straight, won the Crossroads Conference Tournament and finished second in the league standings. It came to an end somewhat prematurely, but there were enough encouraging signs to point to a big step next winter.
Well, next winter is here.
Leading the way is new head coach and Athletic Director Jimmy Blex.
"For me my hope for this team is that we maximize our potential," Blex said. "We haven’t set out a bunch of goals for win totals or anything like that. We’re still getting healthy from football season, so our team might look different as our season progresses."
That was the case last year as well. Cross County football has reached the state semifinals each of the past two seasons then moved from the field to the hardwood not fully intact.
A year ago, one starter was lost to a torn ACL and MCL during football, another had elbow surgery and the junior varsity team had three players that were either in a walking boot, a cast or had surgery on the schedule.
That might partly explain a .500 start that saw Cross County at 6-6 Jan. 16 following a loss to Twin River. As the team inched closer to full strength, the wins began to roll in.
The Cougars won in two blowouts before a 3-0 run to the CRC title that included an overtime win in the championship game. Cross County won seven more in a row and looked forward to a postseason full of promise.
But an early 15-point hole was too much to overcome in a second loss to Twin River. A season that seemed destined for a long playoff run ended abruptly.
It's a similar scenario a year later. There aren't quite as many serious ailments to deal with, but another long football season can tend to affect a roster until Christmas.
Regardless, Cross County brings back a core that had a taste of success. Many of those were on the football team that was aiming for a state championship. Thus far, despite the disappointment of football, and the sudden end to last year's basketball season, Blex says the Cougars have been honed in on the day-to-day instead of looking too far down the road.
"Every day the goal is to get better and more confident in what we want to do and be," Blex said. "The kids are working hard and our leadership has been amazing from our upperclassmen."
Upperclassmen include four of the five starters from the 2019 roster. Cory Hollinger, a 6-foot-5 junior, averaged 19 points per game last season and had eight games with more than 20 points. Six times he posted a double-double in points and rebounds.
Senior Isaac Noyd averaged 12 per game and led with an average of three assists, junior Haiden Hild averaged 11 and junior Carter Seim scored close to seven per game and averaged more than two steals. Christian Rystrom scored just 4.3 points per game but provided a spark on defense.
In two games thus far, Hollinger has scored 18 and 22, Noyd 12 and 13 and Hild 14 and eight. Seim has just six points but is still recovering from football. Similarly, Rystrom has yet to step on the court.
The Cougars have 11 players that have all scored at some point in the first two games. That was key last year as well. Cross County had 11 players that appeared in 10 or more games. All of them chipped in a basket or two.
With that kind of depth in the supporting cast, the top of the lineup has the potential to take the Cougars somewhere special if players like Hollinger, Hild and Noyd also take the next step.
Blex said the necessary work was put in during the offseason to make that possible. He's excited to see how it unfolds over the next three months.
"Cross County had a great season last year and really came on down the final stretch of the season. The boys worked hard in the weight room and the gym this summer. So, hopefully, we can build off of that momentum we created and get off to a fast start on the season," he said. "The culture was right in the program, and the kids bought into what we’re trying to do on and off the court. Hopefully, that results in good results for us this season."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
