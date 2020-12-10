Cougar boys seek to carry over momentum built late last year

A year ago, one starter was lost to a torn ACL and MCL during football, another had elbow surgery and the junior varsity team had three players that were either in a walking boot, a cast or had surgery on the schedule.

That might partly explain a .500 start that saw Cross County at 6-6 Jan. 16 following a loss to Twin River. As the team inched closer to full strength, the wins began to roll in.

The Cougars won in two blowouts before a 3-0 run to the CRC title that included an overtime win in the championship game. Cross County won seven more in a row and looked forward to a postseason full of promise.

But an early 15-point hole was too much to overcome in a second loss to Twin River. A season that seemed destined for a long playoff run ended abruptly.

It's a similar scenario a year later. There aren't quite as many serious ailments to deal with, but another long football season can tend to affect a roster until Christmas.

Regardless, Cross County brings back a core that had a taste of success. Many of those were on the football team that was aiming for a state championship. Thus far, despite the disappointment of football, and the sudden end to last year's basketball season, Blex says the Cougars have been honed in on the day-to-day instead of looking too far down the road.